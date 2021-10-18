'90 Day Fiancé': Ariela's Family Pressures Her to Move Back to America

Looks like Biniyam's worst fears are coming true. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Ariela reunited with her family in New Jersey and they told her that she she should move back to America after she had already built a life with Biniyam in Ethiopia.

"It's really great to be surrounded by my family again," she noted. "Being around people that I know do care about me and want the best for me. Because when I'm in Ethiopia, I can't say the same."

Ariela's mom, Janice, said that she wanted Ariela and Biniyam to move to New Jersey, which was never in the couple's plans.

"You know, I'm gonna go back to Ethiopia," Ariela replied. "You know, I promised him I would go back, so I'm not gonna go back on my word."

Ariela's sister, Kristin, said she understood that but that Ariela wasn't being realistic about the future when it comes to her son.

"I'm just gonna be honest with you, I think that now that he's gonna be a year old before you know it, I think you need to consider where you're gonna raise him and what kind of school systems you want him to be in, and I think that the best opportunities he could have are here in the United States," Kristin said.

Kristin also told cameras, "I never expected that Ari would want to live long term in Ethiopia. I'm just concerned because I think now it's all fun and games, he's still a baby, he's still portable. School seems so far off, but she's gonna wake up to that fact. You have to raise a person, a human being. Where do you want that to take place and what do you want for his life?"

Ariela told her family moving back to the United States wasn't an option since she doesn't have a house or a no job there, but she did say that she applied for a K-1 visa for Biniyam.

"At the time I wasn't necessarily planning on using it to live in the U.S., because for one thing, Bini never liked the idea of leaving Ethiopia," she explained to cameras. "But my mom encouraged us to apply as soon as possible. She told me these things do take time, you never know what could happen in the future. ... When I applied for it, I wasn't sure that we wanted to move here, but I at least wanted to have the option, you know? At least, we could decide that we wanted to stay in Ethiopia or do we want to go to the States."

While she loves being back in New Jersey, Ari says it doesn’t feel like home anymore because she doesn’t have her own place or a job there. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/ZufCLxCMsp — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) October 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Kristin continued to pressure Ariela to think about the future.

"Listen, I love you, but you need to wake up," she bluntly told her. "Like, you did your little thing, you had the baby in Ethiopia... Now you got to get real about life. We wanna see him grow up -- safely! And with good education."

Ariela admitted to cameras that she was thinking it over.

"I do wonder what it would be like to live in the U.S. with Bini, and my family made a lot of good points," she said. "But I know Bini doesn't wanna leave Ethiopia, so I'm not sure that if we got the visa, that Bini would be willing to make the same sacrifices for me that I've made for him."

However, in a preview of next week's episode, Ariela is questioning whether she even wants to return to Ethiopia given Biniyam's behavior while she's been in America. She tells him that he does "whatever the hell" he feels like now that she's away, and Biniyam says it's only because his friends want to cheer him up since she and Avi are gone.

"I call you and you turn your phone off for three hours," she tells him.

"I've been so hurt by Bini's behavior since I've been in America," she also tells cameras.

When ET spoke to Ariela and Biniyam about this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Ariela said it was going to be emotional and addressed leaving Biniyam behind in Ethiopia for Avi's surgery.

"My son, he gets sick and I have to take care of that," she said. "And then me and Biniyam really had to make a decision what was the best thing for Avi to do. And then me and Biniyam, we had a lot of really difficult moments this season. I think it's going to be really difficult for the both of us to relive it and to re-watch it."