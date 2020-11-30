'90 Day Fiancé': Brittany Asks Yazan to Move to the United States With Her

Brittany proposed a major shake-up of plans when it comes to her relationship with her fiancé, Yazan, on Sunday's season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

At the start of the episode, Brittany was still processing the bombshell that Yazan's brother, Obida, told her, which was that members of Yazan's family wanted to kill him for being in a relationship with her because they saw her past racy social media posts and assumed she and Yazan were defying Islam beliefs. Yazan hadn't told her the dire consequences he was facing for choosing to stay with her -- such as his dad kicking him out of the house and firing him -- and wanted to push on with their marriage. He also explained to her that the next step would be that his father would have to sit down with other heads of their tribe, and they would come up with a verdict on their marriage.

"It's really crazy to think that it's this giant tribunal to decide a fate for Yazan and I," Brittany said. "I don't get why they're taking it so far. I don't get why they make decisions that don't have anything to do with them or their well-being. It's definitely hard 'cause there's just -- we're not doing anything wrong."

"I never in a million years thought I would find myself in this situation," she added. "[Yazan] really got us into hot water without making me aware of the stakes that we were basically up against. I feel entirely overwhelmed, and I don't know what to do."

As for Yazan, he just wanted to make sure Brittany married him for the right reasons.

"When it comes to your decision of us getting married, I want this to come out purely from your heart," he told her via a translator. "So I want you to say, 'Yes, we want to get married because I love you, not because you are in danger if I decide something else.'"

Later, Brittany suggested to Yazan that instead of her moving to Jordan to be with him, she wanted him to move to the United States since the situation in his country was not good for them.

"I just don't think Jordan is the best place for either one of us, in that case. It's too dangerous," she noted. "I know we talked about, like, before I moved here, the possibility of you moving to America, and I was really against it. But, you know, now after learning everything, I think it's best for us to go there."

Brittany explained to cameras, "I didn't want to bring Yazan to the U.S. because I wanted to make sure his intentions were pure, and I didn't want it to be at my expense. But I know that this is something that I really need to do if our relationship is gonna move forward."

Yazan said he didn't know how to feel about Brittany's suggestion, because moving to America was never his dream.

"I never thought about going there," he said. "I don't know the place. I hope to be here in Jordan, but if you want to go, I'm thinking, I want to be with you."

Brittany replied, "Jordan is just not working out. If it's gonna be dangerous, I think that's the time to leave ... I have to do a lot of research on the visas and immigration, and it's pretty expensive."

Brittany admitted to cameras that she was still not really ready to marry Yazan at the moment.

"From what I know, the best option for us is the K-1 visa," she said. "I'm really not ready to marry Yazan right now, but maybe by the time this whole visa process is finished, I'll be ready to marry him then. I really don't know how long it takes to do the visa."

Meanwhile, Yazan worried that Brittany would change her mind about him if they were apart while waiting for his visa to be approved. Brittany acknowledged that she couldn't give him a guarantee.

"I'm worried if she leaves, with time, her feelings for me will go away," he said. "We have a saying in Jordan, 'If you are away from the eyes, you are away from the heart.'"

Brittany eventually decided to leave Jordan to start the K-1 visa process before they closed the borders due to the coronavirus. Before she left, she met with Obida, who told her he would do his best to convince his parents that letting Yazan move to the U.S. was a good decision and that he would keep his brother safe while she was away. Brittany and Yazan later shared an emotional goodbye at the airport, with Yazan still nervous that Brittany would decide to leave him after returning to Florida.

As for Brittany, she had a lot of thinking to do.

"When I moved to Jordan, I had no idea what I was getting myself into," she reflected. "I love Yazan, but I don't know if this is the right relationship for me, and I don't know if this is the right relationship for him. Yazan really does stand to lose a lot by marrying me. So there's just a lot that we both have to think about."

ET spoke with Brittany earlier this month, and she said she was unfairly portrayed as selfish at times during the intense season, and that Yazan didn't "value" his family and religion as much as viewers thought. She also said that Yazan actually has a history of having an intense level of devotion to all women that he dates.

"Honestly, I feel like Yazan is like that with any woman that he loves, you know what I mean?" she said of the extreme sacrifices he was willing to make for her. "He was like that with his ex-girlfriend. He was hooked on her, he really loved her. [When] he's with me, he really loves me, he wants to make a new life with me, he wanted to make a new life with his ex as well. I don't think that he values his family and religion as much as people think he does."

"I think, you know, he really wants to have a different kind of life with me, and he just has so much pressure from his family that he's sometimes not able to follow through with those promises that he made me because the pressure gets to him, and he just ends up putting pressure on me to change and that's not fair," she continued. "I think he just really wants to live a life with me. I think he wants to have that westernized lifestyle. And he loves me, we get along great, we laugh together, we have so much fun, we go out together, we do everything together, and that's what people don't see. We're the best of friends, after all this religion stuff, this culture stuff, all the pressures that family and friends put on him. If he didn't have that, he would be a totally different person. Like, he hid that stuff, and that's what people don't see."

