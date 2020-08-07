'90 Day Fiancé': Brittany Curses at Yazan Over His 'Jealousy' (Exclusive)

Brittany -- a 27-year-old rapper and self-described "free spirit" -- moved all the way from Palm Beach, Florida, to be with 24-year-old Yazan in Jordan, though the two got into a huge argument almost immediately after she landed in his country. Yazan got extremely upset when Brittany hugged members of the show's crew who put a mic on her off camera, and when he saw that she had a container of alcohol in her carry-on bag. Yazan proceeded to curse at both Brittany and TLC producers, and claimed that he had already told Brittany before she got to Jordan that her hugging other men and drinking alcohol weren't acceptable in his culture. He and his father are also eager for Brittany to convert to Islam, though she said she was not interested.

In this exclusive clip, Brittany and Yazan argue over whether or not she can continue to hug other Americans since this is a part of her culture. Yazan says he's "jealous" and that he cannot stop because he loves her. But Brittany also refuses to back down, and says she will continue to hug other Americans since that is their custom. She says that when she sees Arabic people she will just say "hi" like he's requested, but won't do that with her own people.

"No, babe," Yazan tells her. "That's -- it's so wrong. ... You want me to say to you, 'It's OK, go to hug the man?' I can't do it."

At this point, Brittany -- who has previously been open about having a controlling ex-husband and never accepting that kind of behavior again -- gets visibly upset.

"You're not going to talk to me like that," she says. "Like I'm a kid, like you control everything that I do, like I'm an object. I'm a person, I'm a human being."

Yazan clearly doesn't appear to be taking Brittany seriously, and starts laughing and playing with her hair.

"You don't respect me how I thought you did," she tells him. "You really don't. You don't love me because you don't want me to be myself."

"Why the f**k would I change myself?" she later asks him after he tells her that it's her who doesn't love him because she's unwilling to change for him. "You don't love me then. If you don't love who I am and you want to change every little thing."

"It's not funny to me 'cause I'm the one that keeps coming all across the f**king world to come see a person who doesn't care about me," she adds as he continues to laugh.

ET recently spoke with Brittany and she acknowledged that she and Yazan definitely have issues when it comes to their different cultures.

"When I'm dealing with someone -- especially from a different background, and he's used to things being a certain way -- we're learning to compromise," she said. "I think sometimes you have to just check things at the door that you're not willing to accept."

"We still have time to see if the compromise is worth it," she continued. "I think it's too soon to tell. So far, I think everything has happened the way it's supposed to and I'm enjoying the ride."

Brittany also told ET she still wasn't interested in converting to Islam, and insisted that if she decides to change to fit the more conservative culture in Jordan, it won't be for Yazan.

"If I sacrifice anything ... it's going to be for myself because I decide that it's a good decision," she stressed. "It's not gonna be for anybody else or for any man because that's the only way I'm going to stick to it, if it's really for myself and something I believe in. I think it's unfair, really, to try to change yourself for any other person."

"When you try to overstep your boundaries and you try to change someone else, that's when problems arise," she added. "When you try to change other people's opinions and views, that's when problems arise. You can talk to people and have them sympathize and empathize with you, but at the end of it all, you can't force that person to change. So, I think that's what I try to focus on and I believe that's what Yazan is trying to focus on, because he kinda gets where I'm coming from and the type of life that he wants to live and that we want to live in the future."

