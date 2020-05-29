'90 Day Fiancé': Darcey Rejects Tom's Attempts to Reconcile (Exclusive)

Looks like 90 Day Fiancé star Darcey is 100 percent over her ex, Tom.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Darcey talks to her twin sister, Stacey, about where things stand with Tom after their nasty breakup. After Tom insulted Darcey about her weight during their final meeting in New York, he felt bad and showed up at her house in Connecticut. Darcey said she had nothing more to say to him and refused to accept the letter he wanted to give her.

Although Tom had already moved on with a Canadian woman named Shannon -- and in fact, was already seeing Shannon even before calling it quits with Darcey -- in this exclusive clip, Darcey claims Tom is still trying to get in touch with her after she blocked him from contacting her in any way. Darcey says Tom had a friend reach out to her with a message noting that Tom felt like he "made a mistake," and the friend wanted to "bridge the conversation" between the two. A few hours later, she says Tom's mom contacted her with a similar message. However, the 45-year-old mother of two didn't respond.

"I'm not gonna be played for a fool," she tells Stacey, noting that she doesn't even care whether her British ex is still dating Shannon or not. "I gave my heart. I tried my best, but you can only do it for so long."

"I'll find someone else," she adds. "I don't need this sh**. ... He can send all the messages through other people if he wants, but no one's going to get a response back. I'm done. I meant it, and I mean it."

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET spoke to Darcey in March, and she talked about her shaky relationship with Tom and finding pictures of him with Shannon before they broke up.

"We chose to give things another go and I just felt like I deserve the respect of communication and to not be dangled, you can say in a sense," she said. "And when I saw the pictures, he knew I felt how I felt about it, but I think, through communication, you can understand what happened, what is going on. I don't like to be left in the dust. So, when you're in a relationship, you just want to know exactly what's going on."

"I personally am used to long distance, maybe he wasn't, so the fear of that made him second guess certain things, but, I was always there for him," she added of their communication. "I was always very open about how I felt for him. He knew exactly how I felt and I just wanted that same respect in return."

Watch the video below for more: