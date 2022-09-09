'90 Day Fiancé': Debbie Breaks Down in Tears After Colt Curses at Her in Nasty Fight (Exclusive)

Colt is finally moving out of the house he shares with his mother, Debbie, and unfortunately, he's not leaving on good terms. In this exclusive clip from the premiere of the new season of 90 Day: The Single Life, Colt accuses Debbie of guilt-tripping him his entire life and says he's "done" with her.

As 90 Day Fiancé fans know, Debbie and Colt's close relationship has interfered with his relationships, most recently, with his second wife, Vanessa. In the clip, Colt says Debbie treats him "poorly" and like a child. He says he now wants "respect" and "distance." Debbie gets emotional and notes that she's needed him over the years.

"I needed you," she says, breaking down in tears. "No matter how f**king old you are, you're 75, you're still my son."

Colt, however, is unmoved and accuses her of constantly making him feel guilty whenever he wants to do something for himself. Colt gets upset and leaves and Debbie says he's not allowed back in her home.

"My entire life has been your life," Colt tells her when she steps outside to confront him again. "You've been the bus driver of my life."

Debbie then says Colt's late dad would be "so disappointed" in him and Colt loses his temper.

"You treat me like a second-class citizen," he says. "F**k you. Get the f**k out of here."

As Debbie sobs, Colt has no remorse.

"I'm done," he tells cameras. "I'm done with my mother. I'm done with this bulls**t guilt trip. At this point, I don't even want to come back to the house, I have no reason to. Everything I need is with my wife."

The new season of 90 Day: The Single Life premieres on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+. Watch the trailer below.