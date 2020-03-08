'90 Day Fiancé': Debbie Instigates Massive Fight Between Colt and Jess Over Vanessa

Debbie, Colt and Jess were still in Brazil during the episode, where they traveled to meet her family. Debbie -- who's not a fan of Jess, since she believes the 26-year-old au pair is only with her 34-year-old son for a green card -- continued to be alarmed during the episode over how quickly Colt and Jess were getting serious. Her fears were valid, given that during the episode, Colt asked Jess' dad for permission to ask Jess to marry him before leaving his home.

"If Colt asked Jess' father for her hand in marriage, that's a terrible mistake," Debbie told cameras. "And I'm gonna do everything in my power to stop it."

Later, Debbie talked to Colt's friend, Vanessa, over the phone to fill her in on the latest with Jess. Jess said in a previous episode that she didn't like Colt's relationship with Vanessa, and Colt admitted that he slept with Vanessa one time and that he had a crush on her, but Vanessa only wanted to be friends.

Meanwhile, Debbie is a big fan of Vanessa.

"Vanessa and I agree a lot on the relationship between Colt and Jess," she said. "We both look out for him. And we can see red flags."

"You can't take a mother away from her son," she added. "If it's a bad relationship, I will do everything in my power to sabotage his relationship."

After Debbie's conversation with Vanessa, Colt and Jess asked her to come out with them in São Paulo. Debbie then casually dropped that she'd been talking to Vanessa, who's been watching her and Colt's cats while they're away. Jess was shocked at the information and quickly got upset.

"F**k you. You say no talk more Vanessa," she told Colt. "Vanessa's a b**ch."

Colt replied, "She's just a friend. I can have friends. ... I'm with you. I love you. I don't want to fight. I think we have trust issues, Jess. I don't know why."

Debbie then further berated Jess.

"That's all there is to it. Friends," she said. "If you can't handle that, then you're in trouble. But if you're that jealous of him and not trusting him, you have a real problem, young lady. If you can't trust him, you don't have a relationship. You're gonna have a real problem. It's happened before."

"If you don't love him and trust him, you don't have a relationship," she continued. "You're still a child, and you need to grow up."

Later, Colt admitted some wrongdoing to TLC cameras, but also said he was seeing another side of Jess that he didn't like.

"I do feel guilty that I didn't tell Jess that Vanessa is at home babysitting the cats, but at the same time, Jess gets really jealous, and I just didn't want to fight with her," he explained. "And Jess is starting to lose it."

"I know I lied to her, but right now, Vanessa, she's just a good friend," he continued. "And I've been nothing but faithful to Jess. I can't help but think back to [my ex-wife] Larissa and I, and I just can't believe all of this is happening again. I think for the first time, I'm seeing Jess for who she really is. She's not just some innocent, go-lucky, fun girl. She actually hides all her demons."

ET recently spoke with Debbie and Colt, and Colt acknowledged that he jumps into relationships too hard and too fast. He also admitted that he's attracted to drama in relationships and is sometimes too focused on sexual attraction as opposed to communication with the actual person.

"I think part of the drama, the fire, the passion, is something that I just love, and I honestly think that dating an American girl -- grew up down the street -- is not even something I can do at this point, because I feel like I need that extra level of excitement," he said. "It's like a drug at this point."

"Let me tell you, a lot has happened, a lot is going on in my life," he added. "And that's what's great about this season is that there's a lot of that, actually. It goes in really interesting directions and you're gonna find out that the person I started with is not the person that I may not end up with or who I become."

