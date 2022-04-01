'90 Day Fiancé' Divorce Rate Far Better Than National Average, Producers Say

In the eight seasons 90 Day Fiancé has aired on TLC, it has produced a statistic that may seem staggering when it comes to reality TV shows centered around couples looking for marriage -- its success rate is "well above" the national divorce rate.

During a panel discussion about documentary and unscripted shows put on by Deadline, the show's producer, Mark Sharp, boasted that couples who have appeared on 90 Day Fiancé fare "well above" the 50-50 divorce rate.

"Sadly the divorce rate in the United States hovers around 50%-50% of couples [who] do not make it," said Sharp, CEO of Sharp Entertainment, which produces the hit reality show. "Our couples are well above 75%. There are a lot of people who sometimes watch the show and say, 'Oh my gosh, it's so hard.' And you know, 'They're going way out of the box here and they're not gonna understand each other.' That's one of the really amazing things about this show. This show is incredibly diverse. There are people that come from all different backgrounds who are finding these connections ... who get in these incredible love journeys. And so, yes, I was very happy to see the great majority of our couples are staying together."

Brooklyn Bagwell, the production company's senior director of casting, also weighed in on why he thinks the show's couples, in the end, pull through.

"You know, honestly I think the couples on 90 Day are more likely to stay together. They've already gone through so much. Why break up now? They've done so much to get to be together."

Seriously.

Couples on 90 Day Fiancé, currently airing its ninth season, initially meet online before someone in the relationship applies for a K-1 spousal visa, which allows that person to come to the United States to see if there's marriage in their future.