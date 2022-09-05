'90 Day Fiancé': Jenny Physically Pushes Sumit and Tells Him to Stay Away From Her 'Forever' in Shocking Fight

The cat is finally out of the bag that Sumit and Jenny are married, and the fallout is worse than anyone could have predicted. After Sumit's mom, Sahna, disowned him when he came clean to her that he secretly married Jenny during last week's season premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sumit got into an intense fight with Jenny on this Sunday's episode.

Sumit's parents have long disapproved of his relationship with Jenny, whom he connected with online after initially catfishing her with another man's photos. Still, the couple persisted and got married after nine years together on the season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way that aired in November. Sumit, however, did not tell his parents and backed out when he had the chance to tell them during that season's tell-all, After finally telling his parents, Sahna -- who has not been able to get past the fact that Jenny is 30 years older than her son -- broke down in tears and said Sumit had put her "through hell" his whole life. Sumit's dad, Anil, also shed tears as the family tried to comfort Sahna. Sumit was himself clearly emotional and said that he tried for 10 years to get them to accept Jenny. Sahna said parents would never accept something "so wrong," and told him to not even come to her and his father's funerals when they die. Meanwhile, Jenny, who doesn't understand Hindi, sat there awkwardly.

"I don't understand what Sumit's mom is saying right now but it doesn't seem like it's going very well," she told cameras.

Sumit said he felt like his heart was being ripped out of his chest.

"I don't know how to exist without my mother," he said. "And without my mom, I'm outcast here in India."

Sumit's mother did not budge on her harsh stance and bluntly said she would never accept Jenny and that she didn't ever want to see him again before leaving.

"It's either Jenny or your mother and father," she told him.

But Sumit's mom wasn't the only one who reached her breaking point -- at this point, Jenny had had enough just sitting there silently. Jenny was irate that Sumit had once again appeared to put his family over her when he left to go after his mom.

"I'm left sitting by myself here wondering what's happening," she said. "What about me? I need to be comforted too. It does scare me that Sumit is choosing his mom over me again."

When Sumit returned and said the situation was "really bad," Jenny lost her temper and yelled at him.

"OK so this is bad, so what the f**k you want to do?" she yelled, getting in his face. "Well good, it's bad -- good!"

"You don't think I need to be comforted?" she angrily asked when he asked her why she was yelling at him. "You think I'm fine? You think I am OK? You think everything is OK with me? Why does everybody think it's OK for me to just sit here and take all this abuse and not say anything and I'm not supposed to feel anything, I'm not supposed to care!"

But Sumit was also angry at Jenny and felt no sympathy for how she was feeling.

"You are overreacting," he told her. "I need to pamper you now whenever you get mad?"

Shockingly, Jenny physically pushed him and told her to stay away from her.

"Get away from me!" she told him, putting her finger in his face. "Forever. Understand? You think I'm not f**king hurting? Why don't you care about me a little bit too?"

Sumit went down on his knees and told Jenny to not behave like that and accused her of taking her frustration out on him.

"The situation is getting worse and worse," he told cameras. "My mother just disowned me. So, right now, I need Jenny's support. And I need to know that she gonna be there for me because I just sacrificed my family for the woman I love and she's screaming at me. That is not acceptable."

The two eventually calmed down but it's clear they still had deep issues to resolve.

"I know Sumit loves me and we've spent our entire relationship trying to convince his parents to let us be together but I thought this was all over with once we finally got married," she told cameras. "I thought that I would be more of a priority to him but it seems that I'm not and I'm starting to wonder, is that ever going to change?"

Meanwhile, Sumit noted, "Jenny and I are married now. And relationship partners support each other. I give up a lot in the relationship and I need to know that Jenny is also there for me because I may not have anyone else in my life in the future."