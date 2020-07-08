'90 Day Fiancé': Kenneth Plans Romantic Proposal to Armando (Exclusive)

Kenneth is putting a ring on it! In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Kenneth gets ready to propose to his boyfriend, Armando, whom he moved to Mexico from Florida for.

In the clip, 57-year-old Kenneth tells an unsuspecting Armando that he's taking a trip to the bank and opening an account, though what he's really doing is going to a hotel to pick up two of his four children, Taylor and Cassidy, who are going to be there for the proposal. Kenneth says 31-year-old Armando has no clue that he's going to propose.

Kenneth later takes his daughters to the beach where he's going to pop the question, and says he's been waiting for this day "a long time." He then breaks down when talking about coming out in 1988 and how the AIDS crisis affected him.

"By the early '90s, 80% of the people I knew were dead," he says, fighting back tears. "And it's hard because you'd like to go back and talk to some of these people that you came out with and tell them the world's changed for the better."

"So, this is actually a big deal," he continues. "I want my daughters to see the love between Armando and I firsthand, then maybe they can understand even better why I left."

ET spoke to Kenneth and Armando in June about making 90 Day Fiancé history as the first male gay couple to be featured on the show. Ultimately, the couple noted that when it comes to sharing their story, they want to help viewers who might also be struggling.

"It's amazing to show people that two men can love each other and have a great life together," Kenneth said.

Meanwhile, Armando admitted he was a lot more hesitant than Kenneth.

"I'm a little nervous, personally, not knowing what to expect," he acknowledged. "I'm recently coming out so, you know, putting it out to the world is a big step for me."

Kenneth also had a message for 90 Day Fiancé viewers.

"Give our story a chance," he said. "Especially to the people that might not believe in same-sex relationships. Give ours a chance, to watch our story, watch it unfold, and they might just see a love story, and they might change their mind and their heart."

