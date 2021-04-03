'90 Day Fiancé': Larissa Curses Out Colt and Debbie and Stops Filming (Exclusive)

The intense bad blood between 90 Day Fiancé stars Larissa and Colt continues. In this exclusive clip from one of the TLC franchise's newest Discovery+ spinoffs, Love Games, Larissa and her boyfriend, Eric, face off against her ex-husband, Colt, and his mom, Debbie, and predictably, it doesn't end well.

Larissa starts arguing with Colt and Debbie about her blocking their Instagram accounts for their cats, which quickly devolves into Larissa stressing how loved she is online. Larissa says she has thousands of Cameos and even knows people who have named their children after her -- Larissa if it's a girl, and Larry if it's a boy.

"So, I believe I'm more loved based on my count of followers, in my amount of Cameos," she says. "K.O."

When Colt and Debbie begin to argue back, Larissa isn't having it, attempting to turn off the camera in her home.

"I'm not going to do a second Tell-All here," she says, getting more and more upset before eventually cursing out Debbie.

"F**k your mouth!" she screams, as even Eric tries to get her to calm down. "Shut up, b**ch. Stop living my life. Go live their lives. F**k you. You want to hear that? F**k you."

"I'm out, because this motherf**ker don't shut his damn mouth," she then says, referring to Colt.

Larissa -- who's undergone multiple plastic surgery procedures -- notes that she can't be stressed since she has another upcoming surgery and can't be in the same room as her ex-husband and ex-mother-in-law.

"I'm out, I'm sorry," she says, walking off camera, before Eric groans and follows her.

When ET spoke with Larissa last June, she had a very different attitude toward Colt and said that she wanted to make peace with him.

"To be honest, I think Colt and I need final closure," she said at the time. "I believe if Colt and I had the chance to talk, things could be good for us. But people around him make drama, people around me make drama, and I feel like I need this closure from him."

"I would say, 'Colt, you were important to me, I believe I was also important to you, because when I met you, you don't have nothing,'" she added of what she wished she could tell him. "But people around you make too much drama ... I wish we could stop. We could be, like, ex-husband and ex-wife, but we don't hate each other."

