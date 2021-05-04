'90 Day Fiancé': Mike Marries Natalie With Just a Few Hours Left on Her Visa

After a whirlwind couple of days before Natalie's visa was set to expire, Mike finally made a decision and married her on his ranch on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé.

It's truly been a journey for Mike and Natalie, who struggled with their relationship after she moved from Ukraine to Sequim, Washington, on a K-1 visa. Mike shockingly called off their wedding just two hours before they were supposed to get married and just three days before her visa was set to expire, though they reconciled when she had no choice but to stay at his home since the motel he paid for her to stay in until she could fly back home would not let her check in without him. Mike explained that he called off the wedding because he got cold feet, but he didn't want her to leave. Meanwhile, Natalie continued to pressure Mike to get married given that she did not want to be in America illegally.

At the last minute, Mike decided to marry Natalie, though the two clearly still had their doubts about the relationship.

"I want my mom here," Natalie told Mike's neighbor, Tamara, as she got ready. "I want my friends here. I want us to be happy, enjoy our moment, no pressure. What can I do?"

"I still want to get married to Mike because I love him," she also told cameras about their tense situation. "But we are out of time, officially. And, we only have two options -- either I'm staying and I'm a wife, either, I'm looking for a ticket home."

Up until she walked down the aisle, she had doubts Mike would actually be true to his word and marry her. Meanwhile, Mike told cameras that his feelings were all over the place.

"I wasn't sure if I was a hundred percent ready to marry her, you know, and I was just kind of having doubts but at the end of the day, love is a strange thing," he said. "Sometimes, it don't make sense and sometimes, it does. The past few days have been difficult for me and Natalie. But, we're out of time. The time is here. I'm looking at her in her beautiful dress. I'm nervous. I'm scared, I'm this. I'm feeling this. Like, I mean, it's, you know?"

Still, the two looked happy after saying their I dos, as well as their two guests -- Tamara and Mike's scene-stealing Uncle Beau. Natalie said that she was "grateful" to Mike and was now relieved.

"I'm happy that I'm marrying Mike," she said. "And I'm grateful to him that he gave us a chance. And we have time to work on our relationship and I'm blessed and I'm grateful for this."

