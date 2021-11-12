'90 Day Fiancé': Natalie Says She Wants to Show Mike What He 'Lost' While Attempting to Find Another Man

Natalie has since relocated to St. Petersburg, Florida.

"Here I am, by the ocean, surrounded by many good-looking single men," she said, noting how different Florida is from where she lived with Mike. "I feel good."

"It's been a half year since I met Mike, my husband," she continued. "When I moved to Sequim, I suffered a lot. It's scary. It was dark, horror movie. All my life, I live in apartment. I don't know how to live in a trailer in the middle of the woods. I realized Michael wasn't prepared for me. And, I'm not a priority. ... So, I decided to leave. Breaking up with Mike was one of the most painful things in my life. So, I felt like, if there was a place for me to heal, it's gonna be next to the ocean."

Natalie told her friend and former roommate, Julia, that she felt "single-ish" and was still legally married.

"My current relationship with Mike is married separated," she told cameras. "We decided not to divorce but we decided to date other people. Hopefully, I meet good man. My dream man likes to be ordered by me. In short, in relationships I like to be in charge. ... I like to be in charge. Oh my god, it's my need. What turns me on is huge man under my control. This is my perfect man, I'm telling you."

Natalie said that she wanted to meet a man that would respect her, think of her as his future wife and give a child to her.

"It means showing Michael that look what you lost," she also admitted.

Later, Natalie went to a bar with her friends and a man approached their table. He bizarrely said he was looking for his new ex-wife after he already had two, and brazenly bragged about the size of his private parts. After Julia told him that he "frightened" Natalie, he left.

"To have a guy come up to me and say the size of his penis, I wasn't ready at all, let's say, to face those things about American men," she told cameras with a laugh. "They're pretty direct. ... I'm disappointed with my prospects because it's not what I want. And I thought guys would talk about something captivating, not the penis. Finding a guy turns out to be more harder than I expected."