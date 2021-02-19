'90 Day Fiancé': Natalie Tells Mike She's 'Much More Beautiful' Than Him (Exclusive)

Natalie can't stop when it comes to low-blowing her fiancé, Mike. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's brand new 90 Day Fiancé, the couple is embroiled in yet another massive fight, and this time, Natalie insults his looks.

Mike and Natalie have been fighting all season long after she moved from Ukraine to Sequim, Washington, to be with him, due to extremely different lifestyles and also from unresolved issues from the past that they're still dealing with. Natalie and Mike's relationship has been awkward ever since she threw his engagement ring back at him during his trip to visit her in Ukraine, and he's since refused to give it back even though they got back together.

During last week's episode, the two went to couples therapy, and Mike bluntly told Natalie he was not in love with her anymore and wondered why they were still trying to push through with a marriage. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode, the two are still arguing, and Natalie once again brings up the fact that she thinks he cheated on her with his female best friend while she was in Ukraine. Mike again insists that he did nothing wrong.

Natalie heatedly tells him, "I don't cheat. I don't lie. You cheat, and you lie, and you get caught. This is the problem and I cannot stand it."

Meanwhile, Mike calls her the "most jealous person alive." Natalie replies that her ex-husband never gave her a reason to be jealous, but Mike definitely has.

"And it's funny because I'm much more beautiful than you," she tells him.

At this point, the gloves are off.

"Your beauty is ugly," Mike tells her. "Just because you think you're the most hottest sh*t in the world, doesn't make you a great person inside."

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

In an episode earlier this season, Natalie insulted Mike's IQ and called him "low class" during an argument. She later broke down in tears, telling cameras she felt like she was going to go back to Ukraine soon.

"We don't respect each other," she noted. "When we were far away from each other, it was one way, and now that I arrive, and I realize he's like this. And I don't like how he treat me, it's not OK. It's not a happy life, it's a disaster."

