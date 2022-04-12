'90 Day Fiancé' Premiere: Miona Wants the Luxury Life Jibri Can't Give Her (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé newcomers Jibri and Miona are already facing some difficult issues before Miona's big move to the United States from Serbia. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's premiere of season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé, Jibri -- who's currently living with his parents in South Dakota to save money -- says he and Miona haven't discussed finances and it's obvious the two aren't even remotely on the same page.

Jibri is a musician and met Miona, a makeup artist, while touring in Serbia with his band, The Black Serbs. Miona, who is set to arrive in a matter of days, has dreams of living in Los Angeles and bluntly tells Jibri that she doesn't want to live in South Dakota.

"I don't know what's the nicer way to say this, but, if I wanted a small city life, I could have stayed just here in Niš and live that type of life," she says. "I really don't want to come to America and live like a 50-year-old."

Jibri tells her that he only wants them to temporarily live in South Dakota to save money and possibly get married there. Miona is definitely not for the idea.

"I thought we agreed on the beach wedding," she tells him. "I don't know why you're changing it now. It's not that big of a deal."

Jibri tells cameras that Miona isn't thinking about him when it comes to her dreams. When he asks her if she loves him enough to temporarily live in South Dakota, the two still can't come to an agreement.

"I could be recording an album with my band but instead I moved back with my parents just to get Miona to the United States," he notes.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. For more on the new season, watch the video below.