'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Emily Is Pregnant and Kobe Is In Shock

Emily and Kobe already have one young son together, Koban, and are living at her parents' house since Kobe -- who hails from Cameroon -- isn't legally allowed to work yet and Emily's nanny jobs aren't enough to pay their bills. The one thing her father asked is that she not get pregnant while the two are still living under his roof, which clearly, they didn't follow.

"Being pregnant right now, it's not a good thing for us," Kobe told cameras.

"It's not the right timing," Emily added. "We're still figuring out our relationship, our parenting skills together, we're at my parents' house and it's the one thing they told us not to do, was have another kid in their house."

Emily told Kobe they shouldn't tell her family that she's pregnant until she's showing. She especially didn't want to tell them before her and Kobe's wedding, which her parents spent a lot of money on. Meanwhile, Kobe was visibly in shock and worried about how he was going to face her parents, especially her father.

"I'm just so afraid," he admitted. "Her family is just going to see some Cameroonian guy who is just interested in having kids without even securing a bright future for the children and stuff like that."

Emily then got upset that Kobe wasn't telling her how he felt about them welcoming another child. Kobe replied that there's nothing they could do about it now and that it was "just so heavy" at the moment. But Emily argued that there was actually even more pressure on her since she's the one who was financially responsible for the family.

"I thought he would be a little bit more excited because he wants kids," she told cameras. "And I get it, clearly not a good time, but I can tell by his tone of voice that he wasn't happy about it. Honestly, that kind of hurts my feelings because it takes two to tango and obviously I didn't make a baby by myself."

