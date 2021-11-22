'90 Day Fiancé' Star Juliana Announces She's Pregnant 1 Month After Split From Michael

90 Day Fiancé star Juliana Custodio has completely moved on from her estranged husband, Michael Jessen. On Sunday, Juliana announced she's pregnant with her new boyfriend's baby, which comes one month after she announced that she and Michael split on their 2-year wedding anniversary.

The 23-year-old Brazilian model Instagrammed pictures of her kissing her boyfriend, whose name is Ben Obscura on Instagram, and shared the big news.

"So excited for our new adventure," she wrote. "Words aren't enough to tell you how wonderful you are, I'm forever grateful for the happiness and joy you have brought into my life, and for make one of my biggest dream come true🤱🏻, we can't wait to meet you.

"I am the luckiest woman to be able to call you mine @ben_obscura ✨❤️," she continued. "Pls: if you have nothing good to say, please just leave ❤️❤️✨."

Ben also announced the baby news on Instagram and tagged their location as Hamburg, Germany. The art enthusiast shared the nickname they've already given the baby.

"Baby on the way! ❤️," he wrote. "A new adventure is about to begin! We are super excited and we can't wait to welcome our new addition into the family! Babyzinho we can't wait to meet you! We are now preparing for the most beautiful blessing we could ask for! The best is yet to come! ❤️."

"I did not maintain the strength of mind and the fortitude to be the husband that you wanted me to be," he wrote. "The stress and the pressure of providing for everyone got the better of me and I did not take care of myself. All along, I failed to recognize that you were there for me. I do not blame you for wanting to leave and for desiring a new start. You are more suited for the life that you had before we met and I can understand why you would want to return. Your happiness is more important to me than me being a part of your unhappiness."

In her own post on the split, Juliana thanked Michael for the "beautiful memories" with his family, but said she started feeling like a "maid" within their unit and pointed out that she had given up her life and modeling career in Europe to be with Michael.

"You pointed the COVID-19 as one of the reasons we are not together, but we all know that there are more than that," she wrote in part. "We went through a lot together but the hardest part for me was to picture you as someone that would be by my side, and unfortunately you showed something completely different. As everyone, we went through a hard time financially, but it was not a problem for me to help you, the kids, ex wife and her husband financially because I was the only one working at the time, but we all know the situation wears out. I wasn't part of the family anymore, I was feeling like a maid. It was toxic to the point I was not living the life I wanted to live."

"You say I have found 'someone new' but the truth is, I found happiness within myself," she continued. "I am happy with the new phase and I ask you to let me go. Stop making me feel guilty to put myself as the most important person because this is how we supposed to do. I apologize for the way this happened, but we talked multiple times about it and you never seemed to listen or try to understand me."

ET spoke with Michael and Juliana last April, and they revealed that they were quarantining with Sara and her new husband, Sean. Despite the unusual situation, they appeared to be making it work. Michael gushed about getting to spend so much time together under quarantine.

"Well, if I can be romantic, we're meant to be together," he said at the time. "Once she finally got here it was like, wow, it's so nice to be able to wake up in the same bed, eat together, go to sleep together, like a wonderful, loving couple -- not the fly-by-night, globetrotting stuff. It was such a relief, you know? So now, actually, this has been ... look at us, we're happy, we're loving, we like being around each other."