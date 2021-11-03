'90 Day Fiancé' Star Molly Dishes on Passionate Night With New Boyfriend Kelly (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé season 5 star Molly's first night with her new boyfriend, Kelly, definitely didn't leave her disappointed in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new 90 Day: The Single Life.

Molly has a new man now after cameras captured her failed marriage to Luis, whom she met in the Dominican Republic before bringing him to Georgia on a K-1 visa. Molly is now dating Kelly, a cop from Brooklyn, New York, whom she connected with online, and cameras documented his first time visiting her. Molly isn't shy about getting physical with Kelly.

"I'm surprised the neighbors didn't come knocking," she tells him as they lie in bed together. "You was definitely the patrol in control. ... When animals attack, that's what they heard out there, that coyote getting somebody's little dog."

She tells cameras, "Last night, Kelly and I had a really great time -- naked. It was incredible. Like, he was tongue-tied, he was speechless, couldn't talk. That chemistry is good, and after all of that, we could just chill on the couch and watch a movie and be together. And it wasn't weird, and it wasn't uncomfortable, and it felt right."

Meanwhile, Kelly is similarly satisfied after his night with Molly.

"And let's just say I was snoring hard after putting in a long night of work, and I enjoyed myself with Molly," he says. "We had a good time."

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life drop on Sundays on Discovery+.

