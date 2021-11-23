'90 Day Fiancé': Steven and Alina Get Married (Exclusive)

After all the drama this season, Steven and Alina have tied the knot. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Steven and Alina get married and are more in love than ever.

"It might seem like a silly and childish thing, but in reality, it's a very manly gesture," she says. "It proves how well he knows me and it was all very touching."

Alina holds back tears as they exchange vows and says all their struggles were worth it.

"There were moments when I thought our relationship wouldn't lead to a wedding," she tells cameras. "But I'm sure that Steven really loves me, that his love is sincere. I'm certain I made the right decision."

Meanwhile, Steven notes, "It's been a crazy, crazy journey moving to Turkey to be with her and how much we had to sacrifice for each other. And I think that really speaks to how much we love each other. And that speaks louder than all of the arguments that we've had on the way."

He also reflects on the challenges they face in the near future.

"We've gone through a lot these past months and there's still a lot cut out for us," he says. "We still have to apply for a visa to Russia and then baptize Alina once we get into Russia. But, all these challenges are just going to make us stronger. And I think a lot of people think we're crazy but, we're crazy in love so maybe they're right."

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 3 finale airs Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. on TLC.

ET spoke with Steven ahead of the season and the Utah native reflected on his and Alina's journey.

"I can honestly say that from when and where the show started .... and then to go forward to now, I wouldn't have ever guessed everything that happened and it's scary and I'm really nervous for my mom to see it," he jokes. "Like, Mom, don't watch my parts. Watch Sumit and Jenny and she can watch Kenny and Armando, like, skip my parts."