'90 Day Fiancé': Steven's Ex-Girlfriend Exposes Him for Sleeping With 3 Women While in Russia (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 3 star Steven is on the defense in this exclusive clip from Sunday's highly anticipated tell-all episode. The Utah native's ex-girlfriend, Vanessa, makes an appearance on set and says that while they were dating, he slept with three women while in Russia, which is also where he met his current wife, Alina.

Some fans have criticized Steven this season for expecting Alina to convert and adhere to his strict Mormon faith, even though he had slept with multiple women and at one point, asked to see other women when he and Alina were already in a relationship. In this clip, his ex calls out his shady behavior even when they were dating. Vanessa says she grew up Mormon as well and was going through a faith crisis when she first met Steven. They only dated for a couple of months when Vanessa says he showed his true colors.

"Well, he was fronting as a faithful man who wanted to be in a monogamous relationship," she says. "And then he was going to go to Russia for two months. I just told him, he could date other girls but please don't go all the way. So, he comes back from Russia and I was his girlfriend but he confessed to me that while he was in Russia, he had had sex with three girls."

Steven doesn't deny it, and his fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast members are incredulous. Vanessa advises Alina that given that he's still talking to other women online after they got married and says he wants to have a threesome, he's not going to change, and if anything, his behavior has gotten worse. But Alina says she "can't just walk away" from the marriage and has hope that he loves her enough to be able to change.

At this point, 90 Day Fiancé star Ariela interjects and tells Steven that she also doesn't think he can change and that it's not fair to have his foot outside the marriage. Steven shockingly claps back at Ariela, responding, "That's kind of funny coming from someone who just abandoned their husband," referring to her going back to the United States while her fiancé, Biniyam, stayed in Ethiopia during this season. Ariela notes that she went back to America to get surgery for their son, Avi, and continues to call him out when he says he's "fully invested in Alina."

"No, you're not," she bluntly tells him. "You're talking to nine different women, you're not invested in anything. ... Nine fleeting moments of weakness? Please, I can't take the bullsh**."

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 3 tell-all episode airs this Sunday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. ET spoke with Steven ahead of the season, and he responded to some viewers calling him a hypocrite when it comes to his Mormon faith.

"I think Jesus says it best, 'He who is among you without sin, let him first cast the stone,'" he said. "So many people have so many opinions, and that's just what they are -- just opinions. My own beliefs and my own opinions are my own, and I'm fortunate enough that I can have whatever opinions that I want to have."