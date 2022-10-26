'90 Day Fiancé': Sumit Says He Might Want Kids in the Future With Jenny Despite Her Age (Exclusive)

Sumit has serious issues he needs to take into consideration about his future with Jenny. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sumit shocks his close friend by telling him that he might want to have children with Jenny in the future despite not ever expressing this desire in the past.

Jenny -- who at 63 years old is 30 years older than Sumit -- already has kids from her first marriage. On this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Jenny and Sumit finally tied the knot after intense opposition from Sumit's parents but they aren't exactly in newlywed bliss. Jenny wants to move back to America and bring Sumit with her since his parents still don't approve of their relationship. Sumit is reluctant, and in the clip, he tells his friend that he isn't willing to leave his parents in India while he moves to America.

He also drops the bombshell that he might want kids, possibly adopting or going the surrogacy route. He notes that his parents want him to have kids so he can have a "secure future." Sumit admits he hasn't had a conversation with Jenny about having kids together, and it's clear Sumit is still putting his family's desires over Jenny's.

"I don't want to go to America because I know my life is here," he tells cameras. "We are living a better life here. The most important thing I feel like if I go to America, I'm gonna lose my family for good. I'll lose my friends, I'll lose my work, like, I'll lose the life that I wanted."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.