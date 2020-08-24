'90 Day Fiancé': Tania Says She Can No Longer Wait for Syngin to Settle Down During Meltdown in South Africa

Tania and Syngin's serious marital issues became apparent in front of his entire family on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, when the two had an emotional argument over their future together during what was supposed to be a nice dinner.

Tania and Syngin were in his native South Africa to visit his brother, who suffered a medical emergency. But it's obvious that Syngin has been extremely homesick, and doesn't want to come back to his life in America. He's been struggling to find a job in Connecticut, which has been stressful since Tania broke her foot in a car accident and has been unable to work. For her part, Tania has also been unhappy in the marriage, due to her wanting to move forward and have children together, which Syngin is not ready to do.

Their issues boiled over when during a family dinner, Syngin said that being back in South Africa made him want to buy land there. This irked Tania, who said they had already discussed her not wanting to raise children in South Africa because of racism and poverty in the country. Syngin shot back that he actually never even agreed to have children with her.

The fight escalated from there. Syngin noted that he was never interested in the American dream, while Tania pointed out that he always knew she wanted to have children and put down roots in the United States. Tania also said that Syngin hasn't even tried anything when it comes to thinking about what kind of job he wants to have.

"I can understand you being homesick, but I can't understand no steps being taken," she said. "I just -- I don't want empty promises. I don't want empty promises, so, I need to start seeing action."

When Syngin's parents told her that she was being too hard on him, she noted that she's been waiting on him to mature for two years.

"I'm hard now because I've been so easy for the past two years, and that's why I feel like I'm not being heard or appreciated," she tearfully told them. "I've been so easy. 'You want to do this? You want to do that?' I need action. And he knows that."

"It's not about how fast you go as long as you have a direction," she added. "You have no direction, and that's what scares me. I don't care if you take your time, but have a f**king direction."

Syngin replied that he was a free spirit and his direction was "wherever the wind was pointing" him. Tania said that she couldn't keep waiting on him.

"Syngin, you're telling me who you want to be, the type of life you want to have," she said. "You're telling me all of these things, and I'm waiting. ... But how long do I wait and when is it unfair to him for me to give up? Or, when is it unfair to me to keep waiting? Like, what is that healthy balance?"

Tania ended up walking out of the dinner when Syngin's dad said that she "said a lot," and Syngin sarcastically replied, "As usual."

"I just need to say one thing, is imagine if I ever, ever talk like this in front of my family, you would have the biggest fit," she told Syngin. "You make me feel like I can't share any of our problems."

Syngin told his dad he wasn't going to stay married if things continued on this way, and also acknowledged that his personality didn't align with Tania's goals. He said that he will never be a "structured person" and was a "pro procrastinator."

Later, Syngin attempted to reconcile with Tania, who took her dinner into another room to eat alone. Tania was still heated, and stressed that she was not going to wait for him forever to settle down.

"If two years isn't enough, then we shouldn't do this anymore," she said. "Two years is more than enough for me. It's more than enough for me to give you time, more than enough for you to show me so many chances that you failed, that you've broken so many promises. That I'm still here is a f**king amazement."

Syngin got upset when he felt she was belittling what he's been able to accomplish on his own, and questioned their marriage.

"I always knew me and Tania had problems and things were going on, but now I'm just wondering is this the person that you've envisioned yourself with?" he told cameras. "Is this the person that you believe is bringing out the best in you? Is this the person that you can see yourself being happy with for a very long time? So, I just don't."

ET spoke with Tania and Syngin in June, and they talked about their emotional trip to South Africa. Syngin told ET that he seriously considered not coming back to America after the trip, but ultimately, what brought him back was his love for Tania.

"I'm committed, you know, and I think there's a good future in America right now for me and good things going on here and everything," he said. "You know, obviously, it's all because of this girl sitting next to you. But if that doesn't work out, I think I will be on the first plane out of here. I don't think I would be staying around in America."

For her part, Tania called their emotional time in South Africa a "build-up moment." She explained that prior, she and Syngin were still in "vacation mode," and that they now needed to do the tough work of settling down in their marriage.

"Now that we're in that process, there's a lot that's been coming out and just, you know, questions wondering, are we making the right decisions?" she shared. "Are we doing the right things? Are we meant to be? And it kind of just boiled over that night."

"If relationships were built only on love, we would have the best relationship ever," she continued. "But we're two individual people with our own habits and likes and dislikes and minds and thoughts. If we can blend all that together, we'll see."

