'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Jess Reveals She Got Married After Breaking Up With Colt

Colt's ex-girlfriend, Jess, gave a major update on her life on part three of season 5's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all that aired Monday night on TLC. Jess revealed she got married after breaking up with Colt, and introduced her husband, Brian, to viewers.

Colt and his mom, Debbie, looked shocked at the news, and couldn't help but take digs at her, claiming that she only got married for a green card. Debbie had accused Jess all season long of only dating Colt and moving fast with him so she could stay in America and not have to go back to her native Brazil. However, Jess said she couldn't be happier with Brian and thanked Debbie for "sabotaging" her relationship with Colt so that she could eventually meet Brian. Jess shared that she began dating Brian five months after her split from Colt, and that she actually met him through Colt's ex-wife, Larissa. Larissa introduced Jess to her friend, Carmen, who then introduced Jess and Brian.

"Brian, he is the man who supports me, make me happy every single day, helps me a lot, makes me happy, loves me, is loyal, don't lie," Jess said. "He's not a guy that need to talk with a lot of women to feel better. He just needs me."

Colt sarcastically replied to her big news, saying, "Congratulations Jess, you did it. ... I'm pretty happy, too. I'm happy for the newlyweds and their new green card. Confirm your green card when you get it, Jess."

Meanwhile, Jess and Brian admitted that they did rush their marriage because Jess lost her job as an au pair in Chicago, and Brian wanted to keep her in the country to continue their relationship.

Brian explained, "I thought the best thing to do is to marry her, is, like, make sure we can keep growing our relationship. We were talking about getting married before, but not this fast. ...Like, it's faster than I want it to be but the connection I have with her is something I haven't felt, like, ever. And I really don't want to lose her."

Later, Jess was asked about how Colt and Brian compare sexually, given that she bragged about her intense sexual chemistry with Colt earlier in the season.

"With Brian, you know, it's not just sex, he respects me," she shared. "Me and Brian make love."

Meanwhile, when Colt was asked about any advice for the newlyweds, he took a dig at both Jess and Larissa.

"No advice, but I will say one thing -- I must be the luckiest man alive because I dodged both these women, and I'm free," he said as Larissa laughed. "So, I'm very happy."

Brian was also unbothered by the comment, replying, "I'm glad you messed up with Jess 'cause I'm pretty happy, too."

