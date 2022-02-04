'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Natalie Walks Out Crying After Brutal Confrontation With Mike

Part two of this season of 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all special took an intense turn when Natalie and her estranged husband, Mike, reunited via Zoom. Mike was brutally cold toward Natalie during the entire conversation, and Natalie ended up leaving the tell-all early after being unable to control her tears when he said they needed to end their marriage for good.

Cameras followed Mike and Natalie's disastrous marriage after she moved from Ukraine to rural Sequim, Washington, during their season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. Natalie ended up leaving Mike and moving to Florida -- where she dated other men -- though the two were still legally married. During the tell-all, an emotion-less Mike made a virtual appearance and said that although Natalie tried to reach out to him several times since she moved out, he hadn't bothered responding to her. Natalie also claimed that Mike was now seeing another woman, which Mike denied. He also shared that he now lives in Seattle -- which Natalie was annoyed by given that she wanted to move to the city when they were together -- and Mike bit back that she never had any patience.

When asked by fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Jesse if either of them regretted the day she moved out and left him, Natalie said she didn't because she was miserable living in the woods and had gained 20 pounds and was on antidepressants. Mike obviously did not feel any sympathy for her, and was called out by his fellow 90 Day Fiancé stars for being so "cold" toward her.

"She just up and left me, she left everything, I gave her everything and that wasn't good enough for her," he responded. "So, I'm not wasting any more of my time. Let's get a divorce, and you can go on your way and do whatever you want. But, I'm done."

The bad blood continued when a never-before-seen clip from 90 Day: The Single Life was shown in which Natalie slipped and told producers she had actually been married three times, when only her first marriage was openly discussed on the show. Mike said he knew that she was married twice before she married him, but kept it a secret because Natalie didn't want it out there. Natalie said she regretted getting married three times but was comforted by the fact that her fellow 90 Day Fiancé stars weren't judgmental.

Later, Mike said he was filing divorce papers in the next couple of weeks because he was "100 percent" ready to move on. When Mike revealed that Natalie had no paperwork for a green card, Natalie broke down in tears and had to walk off the stage.

"I don't know if I can go through this hell anymore," she said backstage. "I can't, f**k him. File for divorce, f**king die. Go on the street."

Meanwhile, Mike said there was no going back when it comes to his relationship with Natalie.

"I mean, it is what it is," he said. "I gotta move forward. I wish Natalie the best. I don't like to see her cry. I hope she finds someone that she truly loves and loves her, and she has a nice, beautiful family like she wants."

Later, Natalie apologized to her fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast members backstage for walking out. She also cleared up a misconception people had when it comes to her and Mike. Natalie said she never had access to Mike's bank account and would only be able to get money from him when he allowed her to.

"Just hurt that he doesn't give a f**k," she told cameras. "Yeah, it hurts."