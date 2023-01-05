'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 4 First Look: This Couple Has a 43-Year Age Difference

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is back and judging from the first trailer that dropped on Thursday, it's bringing the drama. The new season of the hit 90 Day Fiancé spinoff -- featuring Americans moving to another country for love instead of the other way around -- features five new couples and a returning couple from 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise.

The returning couple is Daniele and Yohan. Daniele is leaving her home and job in NYC to move to the Dominican Republic with Yohan, though Yohan wants to live in America. The two struggle with their roles in the relationship in the trailer, with Daniele noting that since she pays for everything, he needs to do more housework. When Yohan replies that that's not the way things are in the Dominican Republic, she bluntly tells him, "You're my wife."

TLC

Another standout couple is Gabriel, who's from Florida, and Isabel, who's from Colombia. Gabe is an entrepreneur and meets Isabel in Colombia, who accepts him for who he is, a transgender man. But they fear they won't be accepted, and in the trailer, Gabe is seen nervously telling Isabel's parents he has something to tell them and that he doesn't want "to hide anymore."

TLC

But the most shocking couple is Debbie, who's from Georgia, and Oussama, who's from Morocco. Debbie is 43 years older than Oussama, but they fell in love after connecting through art. Debbie moves to Morocco to be with Oussama, even though her family is skeptical. In the trailer, the two are shown in an intense argument.

"He took my trust and he urinated all over it," Debbie says.

"I'm ashamed of you," she also tells him. "You're weak."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 premieres Sunday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.