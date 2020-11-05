'90 Day Fiancé': Varya Rejects Geoffrey's Proposal

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 star Geoffrey didn't get the ending he was hoping for after visiting his online girlfriend in Russia.

On Sunday's episode of the TLC show, 41-year-old Geoffrey proposed to 30-year-old Varya as his trip to Russia was coming to an end. The couple has experienced plenty of drama during his visit from Tennessee -- including Geoffrey completely losing his temper in front of Varya's friends when he found out she had a previous relationship with an American man -- but most seriously, Geoffrey revealing to Varya that he's spent time in prison. Geoffrey said he went to jail because he used to sell drugs but was now a changed man, though his past shocked Varya as well as her mother and brother, who told her to leave him.

Still, Varya decided to stick with him and said that Geoffrey, who's been divorced twice, "dazzled" her. But when the father of three proposed, she said she wasn't ready and that they were moving very quickly. She said it wasn't a flat out "no" to his proposal but a "not yet," explaining that she didn't want to make a mistake. She also wondered if they were really each other's soulmates.

Geoffrey's pride is clearly hurt by Varya turning down his proposal and the remainder of his trip is incredibly awkward. On the way to the airport, he strongly suggested to Varya that he was never coming back to Russia and that he was ready to move on with someone else, since he wanted a partner that didn't have doubts about their relationship and who wanted to keep moving forward. Geoffrey also told her she didn't seem to understand how permanent this was.

"I don't know how to make it any clearer," he says after she tells him she doesn't feel like this is the end for them. "I'm leaving. I'm going home. I'm going to live my life apart from you."

After coldly hugging her goodbye and saying "thanks for the adventure," Varya ran back into the airport to try to make amends with him.

As Varya hugged him and said she didn't want to let go of him, Geoffrey is unmoved. He told her he thought she was getting caught up in the moment and that she had her chance, and that he now had to leave. He also told cameras that he didn't know how he could move past her rejecting his proposal.

"I put my heart into this," he says. "And I'm just going back with a broken heart."

But in a preview of next week's episode, it looks like he's already moved on from Varya, appearing to be on a date with another woman.

Meanwhile, a lot of viewers expressed their support for Varya not immediately accepting Geoffrey's proposal, especially when he accused her of using him just to come to America earlier in their relationship. They also accused him of trying to make Varya feel guilty at the airport.

