'90 Day Fiancé: Yazan Is Jobless and Homeless Because of His Relationship With Brittany (Exclusive)

Yazan is in an extremely worrisome state in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Yazan and his American fianceé, Brittany, have been struggling over their cultural differences all season long, but the situation has clearly taken a serious turn for the worse when it comes to Yazan's family's acceptance over their relationship.

Yazan's parents want their son and Brittany -- who moved to Jordan from Florida to be with Yazan -- to get married immediately because of their religious beliefs and for her to convert to Islam. However, Brittany is reluctant to convert and also is technically still married to her estranged husband, which she's been keeping from Yazan and his family. Brittany traveled to Chicago to complete paperwork for her divorce, but didn't tell Yazan the real reason she went back to America. In the clip, Yazan tells his friend, Mohammed, that since Brittany's been away, things have changed dramatically. While his parents initially gave their blessing for Yazan and Brittany to take more time to get married, they now no longer approve after looking at Brittany's social media accounts, particularly, when they saw a few of the more revealing photos that she posted.

"After Brittany left, I sat down with my father," Yazan tells Mohammed. "We sat down and he started talking about Brittany. He said he is not accepting of the whole marriage. He doesn't want it. He started asking about social media."

Yazan shares that his relatives sent revealing social media photos of Brittany to his father.

"Those are old pictures, Mohammed," he explains. "He started telling me that she's playing with me, she doesn't want to marry me. They feel that she is just lying to me."

Although Yazan defended Brittany, his dad said that if he wanted to marry Brittany, he could no longer work for him at the fish market and also kicked him out of the house.

"I spent the first night at my uncle's. After that, I had to stay on the street for two days," he says. "Then I rented an apartment and looked for work. I don't talk to anyone. I spend time alone. I swear, Mohammed, this has been the most difficult, truly the most difficult time I've been through."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

Earlier this season, Brittany and Yazan's parents had an emotional confrontation over her not wanting to get married right away and also Brittany not being subservient to Yazan. Yazan's father also made it clear that he had a problem with Brittany continuing to use social media, telling Yazan that people were going to ask if she's a "prostitute."

Despite the huge fight, when ET spoke with Brittany in June, she definitely had no harsh feelings toward Yazan's parents.

"I do love Yazan's parents," Brittany said. "I don't know exactly where his parents stand. I can't speak for them and I won't speak for them, but I will speak to say I love them and I do think they try their best to deal with the situations at hand with their experiences and their lifestyle. I think they're just doing the best they can, and I don't blame them and that's their son, 100 percent, so that's their baby and I understand all of that."

Still, she stood firm on her reluctance to convert to Islam for Yazan.

"I'm not gonna convert to any religion for anybody," she said. "I don't think that's a good idea for anybody. If you do it, it should be for God, not for a man."

She had the same mentality when it comes to her changing to fit the more conservative culture in Jordan.

"If I sacrifice anything ... it's going to be for myself because I decide that it's a good decision," she stressed. "It's not gonna be for anybody else or for any man because that's the only way I'm going to stick to it, if it's really for myself and something I believe in. I think it's unfair, really, to try to change yourself for any other person."

"When you try to overstep your boundaries and you try to change someone else, that's when problems arise," she added. "When you try to change other people's opinions and views, that's when problems arise. You can talk to people and have them sympathize and empathize with you, but at the end of it all, you can't force that person to change. So, I think that's what I try to focus on and I believe that's what Yazan is trying to focus on, because he kinda gets where I'm coming from and the type of life that he wants to live and that we want to live in the future."