'90 Day Fiancé's Chantel Everett Accuses Pedro Jimeno of Adultery and Domestic Violence in Divorce Docs

90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett is making explosive allegations in her answer to Pedro Jimeno's divorce filing.

According to new legal docs, obtained by ET, Chantel cites the reason for the divorce as adultery on Pedro's behalf. She also accuses him of "cruel treatment" by including "physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain." She says "the marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

Chantel, who filed the court documents Thursday afternoon in Gwinnett County, Georgia, asks the court to equally distribute the material debt and for the court to compel Pedro to immediately return her cell phone and back up storage devices for her computers and cell phone."

ET has reached out to Chantel and Pedro's lawyers, and the attorneys for both sides had no comment.

Chantel's allegations come the day after it came to light that Chantel and Pedro split. According to docs, obtained by ET, Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel on May 27. When he filed for divorce, the estranged couple had already been separated for a month. The date of separation is listed as April 27.

What's more, court records show that, on the same day of the divorce filing, a mutual restraining order was filed.

The news comes after the tumultuous deterioration of their marriage is playing out for fans during the current season of their TLC reality series, The Family Chantel.

The show -- which is the first spin-off series of TLC's hit show 90 Day Fiancé that follows a single couple -- has been a showcase of the former couple's marital problems throughout season 4, which premiered in early June.