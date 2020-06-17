'90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Says She's 'Not Done' With Plastic Surgery, Reveals What She Wants Next (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé fans were shocked with Larissa's new look on the season premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 5, and Larissa says she isn't finished when it comes to changing up her look.

ET's Melicia Johnson spoke with the 33-year-old reality star on Tuesday, and she was candid about her desire for more plastic surgery. During the season premiere, Larissa said she had already enhanced her butt, and had work done on her chin, cheekbones, nose and lips.

"I'm a big fan of cosmetic procedures," Larissa says. "Having the cosmetic surgery was something that I really wanted to do a long time ago."

"No, I'm not done," she continues about having more surgery in the near future. "My next goal is to get a tummy tuck and a Brazilian butt lift. ... Once we drink the wine of the plastic surgery, we start to find things that we can fix, we can change, you know? And once I tried [it], I don't want to stop."

Larissa also responded to viewers asking how she's been able to afford all her plastic surgery, considering she asked her father for $5,000 during the premiere in order to be able to keep living in Las Vegas. Larissa said her ex-husband, Colt, had canceled her affidavit of support when it comes to getting her green card, and aside from her money issues, she was also facing deportation back to Brazil.

"Thankfully, I have the support of my family in Brazil, plus, I got my employee authorization, so, they will figure out that the money's legal," she says to those questioning her funds.

Later, Larissa told ET she isn't ruling out starting an OnlyFans account for money.

"Since I started losing weight and changing, I got a lot of direct messages from men," she notes. "But I don't want to do something nasty, something totally naked ... but I want to do some professional photo shoots that look great."

Larissa said her ultimate American Dream is to be financially secure and to own a large home, a pool with a fountain and a car. She said she's still moving forward with her green card application, which her attorney is handling. She did recently get approved to legally work in the United States, which she's excited about.

"Like I said, America is the land of opportunity, the land of the dreams," she says. "And my dreams are big but the job that I want to do is a normal job, like work at the Macy's at the mall, work the Sephora, something simple but something that I do with love. ... I don't care about the job, as long as it's honest, but it's just the beginning."

Her bigger dream is to become an attorney and work in the immigration field in order to help others like her. Her two brothers in Brazil also work as attorneys.

"I wish I could, in any way, give back to the immigration society here because I am an immigrant, right?" she says. "I got arrested, things happened to me that are unbelievable, that could happen to an immigrant. So, I wish I could give back to them. ... But I don't know yet, what I can do."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

