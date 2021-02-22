'90 Day: The Single Life': Colt Tells Vanessa He's in Love With Her

The saga continues between 90 Day Fiancé stars Colt and Vanessa. On Sunday's premiere of 90 Day: The Single Life -- a spinoff streaming on Discovery+, which follows some of the franchise's biggest stars as they try dating again after their relationships on the show didn't work out -- Colt tries to get back out there after his messy breakup with Jess, but is still completely hung up on Vanessa.

On Sunday's premiere, Colt had a disastrous experience when he tried speed dating, but eventually admitted he still had feelings for Vanessa.

"I got home, and honestly, the only person I thought about was Vanessa," he told his mom, Debbie, who is also a big fan of Vanessa.

Colt told cameras that he would love to pursue Vanessa, and called her his "best friend." He noted that she was sweet to his mother and felt like she was the only woman who wasn't out to hurt him or make fun of him. However, Vanessa has turned him down multiple times in the past when he asked her to be his girlfriend, though they continue to be friends with benefits. Colt said that he wanted more, and would have to cut off their friendship if she didn't want the same thing.

Later, Colt and Vanessa met up at a coffee shop and Vanessa told him she was now officially divorced and had talked to "a few guys here and there," though nobody has caught her attention. Colt bluntly asked her why she didn't want to date him, given that they spend all their time together and that she liked his mom and his cats. Vanessa then brought up his messy dating past.

Vanessa told cameras, "When Colt and I first met, he seemed like a good guy and then the more I got to know him, the more I realized that he's a bit of a liar," she said. "There's a few women that rotate in his life so when he's asked me to be his girlfriend, I've always said no."

But at this point, Colt was fed up with their arrangement.

"You can't be my best friend, expect me not to date anyone, and then, like, what is it?" he told her. "You just want to have the best of both worlds here? You want to be the best friend, the occasional lover, without the responsibilities of being in a relationship?"

When Vanessa reiterated that she didn't trust him because of his past, he said that all he wanted was a fair chance.

"I know you're like my best friend, I hope we're best friends, but, I'm in love with my best friend," he told her as she continued to awkwardly sip her drink.

During the tell-all in September, Larissa accused Colt of already having something going on with Vanessa when he was still married to her. Colt denied the accusation, although he acknowledged that he had an "emotional affair" with her.

"I never cheated on Larissa," he said. "At worst, I had an emotional affair with Vanessa, and I'm sorry I did that. But unfortunately, while I was married to Larissa, near the end of it, it was terrible. It was literally the worst time of my entire life. And Vanessa was the only person there who would even talk to me and just be there as a friend. And I took that, and I think I was developing feelings for her."

