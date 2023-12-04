'A League of Their Own' Officially Ending With Shortened Final Season

It's official: A League of Their Own is ending with a shortened final season.

The Prime Video series, inspired by the 1992 film by Penny Marshall, will wrap up with a four-episode limited order for its second and final season, the streaming service announced on Wednesday.

Co-created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson, who also stars as catcher Carson Shaw, the series explores the authentic and diverse lives of the league's many players, with its first season largely focused on the women who made up the Rockford Peaches.

“We’re deeply proud of the work that Abbi, Will, the cast and crew have done reimagining A League of Their Own which has produced an incredibly loyal fan base as well as achieved numerous, well-deserved recognitions and accolades,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios. “After hearing what Abbi, Will and the writing team have planned for the new story within this wonderful series, we are excited for our fans to see what comes next.”

"Making this show and seeing the impact it has had in the world has been an incredible joy,” said Graham and Jacobson in a joint statement. “While obviously we were hoping for 11 seasons, we’re grateful to be able to continue to tell the story of these characters and this world.”

Confirmation of A League of Their Own's forthcoming swan song comes one month after The Hollywood Reporter first reported that the modern take on the baseball classic was returning for one last at-bat.

The series stars Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden, Chante Adams, Melanie Field and Kate Berlant, and leans into nods to race and sexuality in the original '90s film that starred Geena Davis, Rosie O'Donnell, Lori Petty, Madonna and Tom Hanks.

Legendary All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) player Maybelle Blair, who served as a consultant on season 1, will return in the same role for the upcoming season.