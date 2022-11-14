Aaron Carter's Siblings Nick and Angel Raise Donations for Mental Health in His Honor

Aaron Carter's siblings are honoring his memory by raising money in support of mental health.

Following the untimely death of the singer on Nov. 5, Nick Carter and Angel Carter have announced a donation page in his name for the organization On Our Sleeves: The Movement for Chidlren's Mental Health, for which Nick serves as an ambassador.

"On Our Sleeves is on a mission to provide every community in America access to free, evidenced-informed educational resources necessary for breaking stigmas about child mental health as well as educating families and advocates," the organization was described in an announcement Monday. "Gifts fund educational content, lesson plans for schools and activities for schools and organizations."

"By honoring Aaron," the release read, "you help Nick, Angel, and their family's commitment of helping others."

While announcing the donation page on Instagram, Nick wrote, "Very grateful for the outpour of love and support for my brother."

After news of his brother's death emerged, the Backstreet Boys star told fans his heart "is broken."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," Nick wrote in an Instagram tribute. "I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….God, Please take care of my baby brother."

While Aaron's cause of death has not yet been confirmed, he was reportedly found in a bathtub at his California home. In 2019, the 34-year-old performer shared on The Doctors that he suffered from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia and anxiety. Said Aaron, "I'm manic depressive." He also detailed his various prescriptions and admitted to a history of huffing.

ET can confirm there was a welfare check made for Aaron in late September, to which the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded.