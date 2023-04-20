Aaron Carter's Team Says They Tried to 'Rehabilitate' the Singer Before His Death

Prior to his death, there was a frantic scramble to get Aaron Carter the help he needed, but a rep for the late singer tells ET that "outside influences" obstructed the plan.

Holly Davidson of ICT PR tells ET, "We are glad this case is finally closed so we can have a celebration of life and send him off to rest." Davidson is referring to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner on Tuesday revealing Carter's cause of death, which was listed as drowning. Furthermore, Carter's death was the result of the effects of taking alprazolam, which is a generic form of Xanax, and inhaling difluoroethane.

In the report, obtained by ET, the coroner said Carter was "submerged in a bathtub after inhalation of compressed gas and intake of alprazolam." The report stated that the "Aaron's Party" singer was submerged underwater and unresponsive in his bathtub.

Amid the use of substance, Davidson tells ET the singer's team actively tried to get him to seek help, but to no avail.

"Our team actively tried to implement a plan to rehabilitate a recovery to health, however, due to outside influences and triggering dysfunctional relationships, these circumstances made it a challenge," Davidson says.

Carter was found dead in his home in Lancaster, California, about an hour north of Los Angeles on Nov. 5. He was 34.

Davidson's statement is backed by what Carter's twin sister, Angel, said a little over a month after her brother's death and on what would have been his 35th birthday.

"It feels unfair… I feel too young to carry the weight of losing two of my siblings," said Angel of Carter and their sister, Leslie, who died in 2012. "When we lost Leslie, I was blindsided and shocked. With Aaron, however, we had tried everything. In fact, I spoke with him two days before he passed, and I begged, once again, for him to let us help. I did not know that would be the last time that I would ever hear his voice. And now, I sit here on our birthday, trying to navigate this unimaginable loss because of untreated mental illness and the addiction that it led to."



She continued, "Aaron dying was the worst day of my life. I have loved him since we were born… it feels like a piece of my soul is gone. And yet, despite all this pain, his passing has lit a fire within me. I feel a calling and responsibility to help other families and continue the conversation to further break the stigmas that surround mental illness."

In the weeks following Carter's death, ET confirmed that he was cremated and that he died without a will. He left behind a 1-year-old son, Prince, with his ex, Melanie Martin.