'Abbott Elementary' Renewed for Season 3 After Winning Big at 2023 Golden Globes

It's a big week for Abbott Elementary fans! A day after the hit series won big during Tuesday's Golden Globe Awards, ABC announced that the comedy series is returning for a third season, smack-dab in the show's second installment.

Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, made the announcement at the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour.

The critically acclaimed series returned for its second season on Sept. 21 and it's still racking up accolades as awards season begins anew. The ABC series scored three of its five nominations during Tuesday's award show, including Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

"I created this show because I love comedy," Brunson said. "There are so many people in the room tonight who are the reason why I'm here today. Not to be corny, but Henry Winkler, you're one of the reasons I'm here today. Bob Odenkirk, I know you're in your drama bag now, but Mr. Show made me want to make television. Do you know what I mean? Seth [Rogen], I know you're probably high, but from the heart, everything you've ever made made me want to make comedy."

"Comedy is so important to me. Comedy brings people together. Comedy gives us all the same laughs," she continued. "... We make this show because we love comedy, and we love TV. This is my cast, and I love them. I don't know where I'd be without them. We get to make this show for everyone. During a very tough time in this country, I'm happy that Abbott Elementary is able to make so many people laugh. We want to thank Warner Bros. We want to thank. We want to thank the writers of Abbott Elementary. I know you're home watching. I love the writers. Thank you so much for helping me make this show."

Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

The series is in full swing with season 2, in which Brunson previously revealed that fans will see a new side of their favorite onscreen characters as the show ventures beyond the elementary school and into their homes.

Williams told ET ahead of the season premiere that the move from classroom to home opens a "new world" for the comedy series.

"I think it expands the world significantly -- we're playing with not just going home but then seeing them out in other locations, which I think we don't think about a lot with our teachers," the former child star noted. "I didn't realize until we started this season [where] we had an episode about prepping and getting started [for a new school year], and I'm like, in my head I always just thought they lived [at school]. They were just always at the school, like you can't possibly have lives outside of this! We get to see that and it makes them more real and tangible, and it kinda shows how their personal lives affect how they do their jobs."

Brunson added that, to her, the most important part of the formula is that people enjoy the series. "Even when the pilot first premiered and not that many people knew about the show yet -- watching people respond to that and just genuinely enjoy watching it [was big]," she recalled, remembering when a fan stopped her at Universal Studios to share her love for the series after the pilot premiered on ABC.

"This one girl had seen it the night before and was over the moon about just the pilot. She didn’t know me, she didn’t know about BuzzFeed, she didn’t know about anything and that really solidified for me that we had something special," she shared. "Something that made this girl remember my face from the pilot and she didn’t know I made the show but she didn’t have to. She just enjoyed the show she watched so much that it had stuck with her."

Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.