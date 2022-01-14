Adalia Rose, YouTube Star with Rare Disorder, Dead at 15

Adalia Rose Williams has died. The YouTuber, who had Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome, died on Wednesday night, according to posts on her social media accounts.

"January 12, 2022 at 7 pm Adalia Rose Williams was set free from this world," the post read. "She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it. She touched MILLIONS of people and left the biggest imprint in everyone that knew her. She is no longer in pain and is now dancing away to all the music she loves."

"I really wish this wasn’t our reality but unfortunately it is," the post continued. "We want to say thank you to everyone that loved and supported her. Thank you to all her doctors and nurses that worked for YEARS to keep her healthy. The family would now like to mourn this huge loss in private."

According to Mayo Clinic, Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome, which is also known as progeria, is an extremely rare, progressive genetic disorder that causes children to age rapidly, starting in their first two years of life.

Mayo Clinic notes that heart problems or strokes are the eventual cause of death in most children with progeria, adding that the average life expectancy for a child with the disorder is about 13 years.

Williams had more than 2.9 million subscribers on YouTube. She was known for posting makeup tutorials, vlogs with her family, and other life updates. She is survived by her parents, Ryan and Natalia, and her three brothers, Marcelo, Niko, and Emiliano.