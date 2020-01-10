Adam Lambert Gives Health Update on Queen Guitarist Brian May (Exclusive)

Adam Lambert couldn't be happier to be working alongside Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor. The singer began touring with the original band members in 2011, and have since formed Queen + Adam Lambert. While chatting with ET's Keltie Knight, Lambert opened up about the trio's new album, Live Around the World, as well as gave an update on May after he suffered a heart attack earlier this year.

"I talked to him the other day and I think he is doing better, which is awesome," Lambert shared, also noting that the band was supposed to go on tour this summer. "That kind of thing takes a minute to recover from, but I am so glad that he is OK. It is interesting timing. Who knows if we would have been on the road. That would have been very difficult, and I know that he got the medical attention that he needs and is fit as a fiddle."

Back in May, the lead guitarist shared on his Instagram that he had a "bizarre garden accident" which hurt his back, and then suffered a "small heart attack." “I say ‘small’ -- it’s not something that did me any harm. It was about 40 minutes of pain in the chest and tightness and that feeling in the arms and sweating," the musician noted at the time.

"One of the things about being on tour is that it is like a battery, and even though it requires a lot of energy it can be draining," Lambert explained about the toll touring takes on one's body. "It also gives you a lot of energy, [but] every time I am done with the tour and I come home, I almost always get a cold and am really tired because your body [shuts down]."

Queen + Lambert had to postpone their summer tour amid the coronavirus pandemic. The cancelation of the concerts inspired their latest live album.

"We had to postpone our tour…We started talking and we are like, Why don't we take all of this archived audio and video we have been collecting over the past seven years and put an album together as a way to say thank you to all the fans who have always been supportive of us. Who are waiting for us for the quarantine to lift or the vaccine to get out there until we are all back to normal," Lambert explained. "We love everybody out there. We thank you and hopefully next year will happen."

For Lambert, it's almost unbelievable that he gets the opportunity to play alongside these incredible legends. The trio has played for more than four million people since their time together, which Lambert calls "an honor."

"If someone would have told me, 'Oh, if you sang 'Bohemian Rhapsody' for your [American] Idol audition and fast forward 10 years and just imagine being on the road with them,' I don't think I would have believed it," Lambert marveled. "It is a good fit. I really love their music. I loved who Freddie [Mercury] was."

"I think it also works because we have also agreed upon the idea that Freddie is irreplaceable. There is no imitating Freddie, that would be silly," Lambert continued. "So I have come at it as me, singing it in my own voice, while still paying respect to the way it was intended to be sung. And luckily I have Brian and Roger to help guide me through that. I have learned a lot from them and I think I have grown a lot as a musician. A lot of that is due to the two gentlemen I am on the road with who are amazing. They are very smart, they are very talented and they are legends."

Lambert, on his end, has a slew of upcoming projects, including the series Moonbase 8, and even more reality TV.

"I have something in the works that can't quite reveal yet," he teased. "I am also doing a voiceover for an animated series on Netflix and that is a recurring character. I am really excited about it. I can't say anything quite yet, it has not been announced. I am trying to stay busy."

Queen + Adam Lambert's new record, Live Around the World, is available worldwide Oct. 2 on CD, DVD, Blu-Ray and vinyl.