Adam Levine Makes First Public Appearance Since Cheating Scandal

Adam Levine isn't shying away from the spotlight. On Saturday, the 43-year-old singer made his first public appearance since finding himself at the center of a cheating scandal.

Levine performed with his band, Maroon 5, for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's "The Event" fundraiser at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, along with H.E.R., Maren Morris, John Mulaney and Pitbull. Last year's inaugural party raised more than $2.8 million to benefit underserved children.

During the benefit, Shaq joined Levine and his band on stage to perform their hit "This Love."

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundatio

And expect to see a lot more of Levine in Vegas. It was recently announced that Maroon 5 is set to have their own residency in Sin City, M5LV The Residency, which will kick off on Friday, March 24 at Dolby Live at Park MGM, with 16 dates planned through August.

Last month, Levine found himself embroiled in controversy after an Instagram model released a series of TikToks, where she alleged that she and the singer had an affair. Included in the videos were screenshots of their alleged conversation where Levine -- who is currently expecting his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo -- compliments her looks and asks if he could name his unborn child after her.

Following the accusations, Levine took to his personal social media to release a statement and deny the cheating allegations but admit to being inappropriate.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," the father of two began in a statement released on his Instagram Story. "I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

Levine added that he and his wife were dealing with the situation. "I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he wrote. "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was my greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."

Since then, numerous women have come forward with their own allegations of receiving flirty social media messages and likes from Levine.

A source told ET that Levine is ashamed. "Adam wanted to speak out as soon as possible so that any stories didn't get out of hand,” the source said. “He wanted to confront everything head on and address things right away. He is embarrassed and recognizes that his actions were inappropriate.”

The source added, “He's trying to make things right with Behati and his family."

Another source previously told ET that Levine and Prinsloo have had problems in their relationship, just like other couples. However, the singer is adamant that it will never happen again.

"Adam loves to get attention from women and crossed a boundary," the source said, "but he's telling Behati it will never happen again."