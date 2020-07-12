Adam Sandler & Drew Barrymore Tease Possible Fourth Movie Collaboration at 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore are officially the greatest. The pair earned the Dynamic Duo Award at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special, and the frequent co-stars hinted that they might be making another film together in the future.

The actors appeared virtually via video connection and reflected on their past collaborations -- beginning with The Wedding Singer, which came out in 1998, followed by 50 First Dates, released in 2004 and then, Blended, which hit theaters in 2014.

"It was so much fun to make a movie with you in every of the last three decades," Barrymore said with a beaming smile.

"And Drew, it's 2020. So you know what that means!" Sandler teased.

"Everything sucks?" Barrymore replied.

"Yeah, that's true, but also it's a new decade, so we get to make another movie together!" Sandler replied.

Barrymore suggested that they wait to "find something amazing" to work on together, and explained they had 10 years to get it right.

"Nine years and one month," Sandler interjected.

"You're right!" Barrymore said, concerned. "Well, that's not enough time! I don't know, it doesn't matter -- it has to be special!"

It takes two to receive the Dynamic Duo honor at the #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time! 🍿



CONGRATS @AdamSandler and @DrewBarrymore! 💕✌️ pic.twitter.com/q4FLvc0pQM — MTV (@MTV) December 7, 2020

While it's not clear if the pair were joking or quietly laying the groundwork to build public support for a fourth project, what was abundantly clear was just how much love and respect the two stars have for one another after so many years as friends.

Recently, ET’s Lauren Zima spoke with Sandler and the iconic comic addressed whether or not he'd be interested in reuniting with Barrymore for a future project.

"Of course. Any time Drew wants to -- she's gotta tell me and then I'll do it," he said. “But now she's busy with that show. I love her on the show."

“She's cool [and] solid as rock, just like she is in real life,” Sandler added about Barrymore’s new talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show. “[She] just knows how to talk to you [and] make you say, ‘Hmmm, maybe I'll discuss this with you.’ I always open up when I talk to Drew. She's gonna do that with the whole world."

