Adele Previews New Single 'Easy on Me' Ahead of Rumored '30' Release

Adele is back!

The 33-year-old singer is poised to make her big return to the music scene, sharing the trailer for her first single in more than five years. The track, titled "Easy on Me," is set for release on Oct. 15, and the teaser features the opening piano chords over a black and white video of Adele driving an old truck, packed with furniture and sheet music, down an empty back road.

The release is set to be Adele's first since her third studio album, 25, came out on Nov. 20, 2015. (In fact, ahead of this new announcement, Adele's rarely updated Twitter page was still adorned with promotional photos for 25). Fans will surely be scouring the lyrics for references to her split from husband Simon Konecki -- the singer's divorce was officially finalized in March -- and newly-public romance with sports agent Rich Paul.

The single announcement coincides with a series of cryptic billboards that have recently popped up around the world. Featuring gold lettering on a dark blue background, the billboards read simply, "30," which many fans assume will be the title of Adele's fourth album, following the age-based naming conventions of her previous three records, 19, 21 and 25. Fans also noted that the singer recently, finally, changed her social media profiles to include a shade of blue that matches the mysterious billboards.

Adele first teased fans about upcoming music while celebrating her 31st birthday in May 2019, though it seemed to be more of a personal update than any serious professional announcement.

"This is 31...thank f**king god," she captioned a series of pics from her epic festivities. "30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times."

"I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself," she added. "For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity."

"Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually," she concluded, teasing, "Bunch of f**king savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh ❤️."

