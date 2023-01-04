Adele Reveals She Is Suffering From 'Really Bad' Sciatica: 'I Have to Waddle'

Working through the pain. Adele is getting candid about a health struggle that has been impacting her during her Las Vegas residency run.

After the songstress seemingly sparked concern among some fans after having difficulty walking across the stage during her live New Year's Eve show in Las Vegas, she opened up about suffering from intense and chronic back pain.

While hobbling from one side of the large stage to the other to interact with audience members -- in a moment shared by several fans on social media -- Adele explained, "I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica."

Sciatica is a condition characterized by sharp and intense pain that runs up the sciatic nerve and can cause serious discomfort and pain in the lower back, hips, and thighs.

In 2021, Adele revealed that she's twice before dealt with slipped discs in her back. Speaking with The Face, she first slipped a disc when she was 15 and sneezed so hard it did serious damage. She then hurt her back again in January 2021.

"I've been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life, really," Adele shared. "It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture."

The 34-year-old British chart-topper has been making headlines with her sold-out Sin City shows and even used one show back in December as an opportunity to serenade her boyfriend, Rich Paul, for his birthday, in a swoon-worthy display of love.

