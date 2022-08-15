Adele Says She's 'Never Been in Love Like This' With Boyfriend Rich Paul, Reveals 'Worst Moment' In Her Career

Adele is on cloud nine -- both personally and professionally. The 34-year-old superstar is opening up about her love life and new Las Vegas residency in a cover story interview for Elle magazine.

"I've never been in love like this," she gushes of her sports agent boyfriend, Rich Paul. "I'm obsessed with him."

The couple initially sparked romance rumors last summer when they attended a NBA Finals game together in Phoenix, Arizona. After the game, an eyewitness told ET that the pair "seemed very happy" together.

Adele and Paul went Instagram official in September 2021. They've since been spotted out and about together on various dates, with the singer even talking engagement and babies after she was spotted wearing a massive pear-shaped diamond ring on her wedding finger while performing at the 2022 Brit Awards.

"I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!" she teases the magazine's reporter, after previously playing coy over whether she was, in fact, engaged. She also acknowledges that she does "absolutely" want to get married again and "might as well be married" for how happy and in love she is.

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki, with whom she shares a 9-year-old son, Angelo. The former spouses appear to be on good terms these days, with Konecki spotted in the same VIP section as Paul at the singer's London concert just last month.

"I definitely want more kids," she tells Elle of her personal life. "I'm a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas." She adds, "I wanna f**king nail it."

After making a gut-wrenching decision to postpone her planned Las Vegas residency in January, Adele is making good on her promise to reschedule with planned performances set to kick off on Nov. 18 at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace.

"It was the worst moment in my career, by far," she says of the decision to postpone. "By far. I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating."

Adele says she was initially "embarrassed" about the situation, but that her confidence grew in time as she calls it "a very brave thing to do."

"I don’t think many people would have done what I did. I’m very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs," she says.

"There was just no soul in it," she describes the initial production. "The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment."

Adele shares that she'll "tell the story of the beginning of my career to now" in her Vegas show.

"I like seeing myself in these four different moments of my life," she says. "It’s been really emotional putting the set list and the visuals together, because so much has happened. Fifteen years is a long time. But one thing I feel so lucky with how big my life is now, is that I really lived a normal life. You know?"