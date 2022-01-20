Adele Tearfully Announces She Has to Postpone Her Las Vegas Residency: 'My Show Ain't Ready'

Adele is postponing her Las Vegas residency.

The "Oh My God" singer tearfully announced that due to many factors, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she is forced to put her concerts on pause. Adele, 33, shared that her "show ain't ready" and emotionally apologized to her fans.

"Hey, listen, I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you," Adele begins. "But we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team have been down with COVID and they still are. And it's been impossible to finish the show."



“I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted. I'm gutted. And I’m sorry it’s so last minute," she continued through tears. "We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out. We’ve run out of time and I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed.”

She apologized to those who had to travel to the city, and she said that she will reschedule the dates.

"I'm going to finish my show and get it to where it's supposed to be," Adele said, adding that they have "been up against so much."

Back in November, the songstress announced her Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele.

The exclusive residency was scheduled to take place at the Colosseum of Las Vegas' famed Caesars Palace Hotel beginning Friday, Jan. 21. Adele was set to perform two shows each weekend until Saturday, April 16.

"We understand the disappointment surrounding the postponement of Weekends With Adele. Adele is an incredible artist, supremely dedicated to her music and her fans," a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson said in a statement to ET. "Creating a show of this magnitude is incredibly complex. We fully support Adele and are confident the show she unveils at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be extraordinary."

The residency is her first in Sin City and comes after the release of her fourth studio album, 30.

Just last week, Adele released the stunning music video for her latest single, "Oh My God." For the impressive visual, she reunited with "Rolling in the Deep" director Sam Brown. See more in the video above.