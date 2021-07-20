'AGT': Martial Artists, Vocalists and a Quick Change Magicians Shine In 3rd Quarterfinals Results Show

Another five bite the dust! After yet another uneven yet entertaining night of performances, America has voted on who deserves to keep their America's Got Talent dream alive.

The 12 hopefuls who hit the Dolby Theater stage during Tuesday's third quarterfinals night returned to the stage on Wednesday to see who would move on and who would be going home. Only seven contestants could progress, so five ended up going home disappointed.

The night began as host Terry Crews announced the three acts who were "on the bubble," in sixth, seventh and eight place in the total vote count. This group, who would be eligible for the audience vote save and a judges save, included the soulful songstress Storm Large, actor and voice artist Michael Winslow and the synchronized unicycle dance group UniCircle Flow.

Crews then revealed the contests who would be performing again, and which acts would be sent packing. The astounding quick change artist Lea Kyle -- who earned Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer -- was the first too advance, followed by the acrobatic group Rialcris, and the enormous dance crew ChapKidz.

Songstress Brooke Simpson, who wowed on Tuesday with a cover of a Billie Eilish tune, also made it through, alongside Crews' Golden Buzzer winners, the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team.

Meanwhile, comedy dancer Keith Apicary got the boot, as did horror magician Klek Entos, the family funk band The Curtis Family C-Notes and the Janis Joplin-voiced singer ANIKA.

The night came down to the acts in jeopardy, and America chose to save Michael Winslow! Meanwhile, the judges voted 3-1 to save UniCircle Flow, meaning Storm Large's AGT journey has come to an end.

ET's Matt Cohen spoke with Klum on Tuesday, after the live show, and she shared her thoughts on her favorite act of the night.

Klum opened up about her Golden Buzzer winner, who is a self-taught quick change master that stunned with an astounding number in the quarterfinals.

"She's beautiful but she's also very humble, she makes all these things herself and she doesn't have this big production behind her," Klum shared. "She herself sits there with her sewing machines and comes up with all these things and makes all this fashion."

"I love a girl that can do everything, you know? And I love magic and fashion, so this combination for me is very good," she added.

Kyle -- along with the six other acts who moved onto the semifinals -- will have yet another chance this season to prove they deserve the show's impressive grand prize.

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Check out the video below to hear more from the judges about this season's live quarterfinals rounds.