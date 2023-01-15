Al Brown, 'The Wire' Star, Dead at 83

Al Brown, known for his work on the hit HBO series, The Wire, has died. He was 83. Brown’s family confirmed his death to TMZ. According to Brown’s daughter, the veteran actor died on Friday, following a battle with Alzheimer's.

Brown had a reoccurring role on the series as Col. Stan Valchek, the tough-on-crime and sometimes shady Baltimore PD official. While the majority of his time on The Wire was during season two, Brown appeared on the show throughout its entire five-season run.

In addition to his role in the series, Brown appeared on the television series Commander in Chief, Law & Order Special Victims Unit, and The Hustler.

Brown also appeared in the films, The Replacements, Red Dragon and 12 Monkeys. Brown’s last credit was in 2014.

Before starting his acting career in the ‘90s, Brown served in the United States Air Force for 29 years, where he served two tours of duty in the Vietnam War.

Brown is survived by his wife and their children.