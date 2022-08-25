Al Roker and Deborah Roberts Drop Son Nick Off at College: 'This Is Really Happening'

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts got another reminder that time truly does fly by fast. Case in point -- the couple dropped their son, Nick, off at college.

The longtime Today show weatherman and Roberts, a senior national affairs correspondent at ABC News, took to their social media channels and posted a photo with Nick, 20, as he unloaded his belongings and got ready for the next phase in his education path.

Roberts took to Twitter and posted the selfie and said, "This is really happening. Our youngest is heading off to college. The journey continues!"

Roker took to Instagram and posted a series of photos that includes the trio in front of the registration building. There's also a photo of them checking in. The famous weatherman captioned the post, "I guess this is happening. Taking the last one to college. So proud of one @nickroker155."

This is really happening. Our youngest is heading off to college. The journey continues! pic.twitter.com/odeywIaCg0 — Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) August 24, 2022

It's unclear where Nick is beginning his college career, but he's definitely got some proud parents. Back in December, when she guest co-hosted on The View, Roberts shared some good news and emotionally recounted the day Nick found out he had gotten accepted into, not one, but two colleges.

"I'm trying to talk about it without crying, because many of you know that we have been on a journey with our son, Nick, who has been over his lifetime, dealing with learning disabilities, developmental disabilities, but he has accomplished so many things," she said. "He's gotten a black belt in taekwondo, he swam competitively, he trained for the marathon, although he changed his mind. He just got accepted into college!"

The entire audience roared with applause as video then cut to the moment Nick revealed the college acceptance news to his parents. In that video, you can hear Roker ask his son if he's excited. Nick responded, "Yes! I'm excited!"

Roker and Roberts share three children -- Nick, Leila, 23, and Courtney, 35.

Congrats to the empty nesters!