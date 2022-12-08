Al Roker Remains Hospitalized Amid Health Battle, Shares Message to Fans

In Al Roker's neck of the woods, recovery remains in the forecast.

The Today weatherman issued a new update to fans on social media Thursday, confirming he is still in the hospital. It was recently reported that the 68-year-old longtime TV figure was readmitted after being released from the hospital in time to spend Thanksgiving at home with his family. Earlier in November, he first revealed he had been hospitalized with blood clots in his leg and lungs. While the cause behind his most recent hospitalization is unclear, Roker hinted at the toll this health struggle has had on him in his latest message.

"Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge," he captioned a photo of a skyline with the sunrise shining through it. "God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family."

His message attracted well wishes from colleagues, friends and fellow journalists. ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir commented, "Everyone is pulling for you, Al!" MSNB host Stephanie Ruhle wrote, "God Bless You Sweet Al!!"

During the Today broadcast on Thursday, co-anchor Savannah Guthrie mentioned that Roker is still recovering. During a later segment, Guthrie mentioned that Roker gifted the team candles and she's been lighting hers "all season."

Meanwhile, his longtime wife and ABC journalist Deborah Roberts also recently issued a message of gratitude on Instagram to fans. "Dreary December day. But our hearts are warmed by the love, thoughts and prayers," she wrote. "Our family is lifted and forever grateful for the unceasing support and encouragement from near and far. #heart full of #gratitude#prayer."

On Thursday, she shared a photo of St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City with the caption, "The season of hope And miracles."

She also posted a throwback pic of her and Roker, writing, "On this Thursday we are beyond thankful for beautiful, caring family and friends and the power of a brilliant medical team. Looking back at this anniversary celebration with @alroker so many years ago, I cherish the happy times and look forward to so very many more. Blessed and grateful are the words defining our life today. #recovery #blessed #tbt #thanks"