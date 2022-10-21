Alec Baldwin Pays Tribute to Halyna Hutchins 1 Year After Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin is remembering Halyna Hutchins on the one-year anniversary since her death on the set of the actor's Western film, Rust.

The 64-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday and posted a photo of the late cinematographer working on the set of a film. It's unclear if the photo was taken at some point when Rust was filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in the desert outside Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Baldwin's caption simply read, "One year ago today..."

Fans flooded the actor's comments section and showered him with support on the somber day.

"So hard. I am so glad you and her husband are working together to finish the movie. You honor her in finishing the job," read one fan's comment, followed by six red heart emojis. The fan was referring to Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, who will join the production as an executive producer when the Western resumes filming sometime in January 2023.

Hutchins died on Oct. 21, 2021 when the prop gun Baldwin was holding fired, killing Hutchins and injuring the film's director, Joel Souza. Baldwin has consistently maintained he didn't pull the trigger.

When Rust begins production, it will not be in New Mexico.

The one-year anniversary comes two weeks after Baldwin reached a settlement with Hutchins' estate following its wrongful death lawsuit filed in February.

"We are pleased to announce today the settlement of the civil case filed on behalf of the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins," a statement released Oct. 5 on Baldwin's Instagram page read. "Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation."

Baldwin's lawyer, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, added in a statement to ET, "Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation."

In a separate statement from Matthew Hutchins, his attorney Brian Panish of Panish | Shea | Boyle | Ravipudi LLP told ET, "We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed. The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board, in January 2023. I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."

Rust actor Swen Temmel recently opened up to ET about the impact Hutchins' death had on him personally. The actor revealed that setting foot on his first Western set in Montana since the tragedy in New Mexico brought a surreal wave of emotions.

"I definitely needed a second to take that and cope with it," he said. "I don’t want to say it was PTSD but there was a certain angst that came up when I first walked to set. And the producers of that movie were very kind and also helped me with coping with that. They understood the situation and they were there for me if something were to happen."

Heather Brewer, spokesperson for the Office of the First Judicial District Attorney, State of New Mexico, released a statement to ET on the one-year anniversary of Hutchins' death.

"On the anniversary of the tragedy on the Rust film set in Santa Fe County, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altweis remains committed to pursuing justice for the victims, and getting answers for the community. As soon as the District Attorney receives the full report from the Santa Fe County Sheriff, she and her team of professional attorneys and investigators will thoroughly review all the evidence and make a thoughtful decision about whether to bring charges against those involved." the statement read. "No one is above the law and every victim deserves justice."