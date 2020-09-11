Alec Baldwin Says He's 'Overjoyed' to Lose 'Saturday Night Live' Job After Joe Biden's Win

Alec Baldwin isn't shedding any tears over the likely end to his tenure on Saturday Night Live. Following the announcement that Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the election, Baldwin took to Twitter to reveal how he feels about the impact the result will have on his career.

The 62-year-old actor has been portraying Trump on the sketch series since 2016.

"I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before!" Baldwin tweeted. "It will be comforting when we have a president who doesn’t Tweet twice as much as I do."

The actor also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself dressed as Trump and holding a sign that read, "You're welcome." In the accompanying tweet, Baldwin wrote that his SNL gig has "been fun."

During the cold open of this past weekend's SNL, Baldwin's Trump reacted to the election result by performing a despondent cover of the Village People's 1978 song, "Macho Man."

"This isn't the end, America. I'll see you in court," Baldwin's Trump said after his performance, referencing the politician's stated plans to contest the election results.

With Trump still serving as president until January, it's unclear how many more times fans will get to see Baldwin portray him.

