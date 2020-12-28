Alec Baldwin Speaks Out After Wife Hilaria's Heritage and Spanish Accent Is Questioned

Alec Baldwin is sharing his two cents. Hours after his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, addressed questions posed by some on social media about her background and heritage, the 30 Rock alum took to Instagram to express his thoughts.

While Alec didn't overtly address the drama regarding allegations that his wife has misrepresented her cultural background and identity, he did slam both Twitter trolls and tabloids, asking fans to "consider the source" when evaluating a news story.

"We live in a world where we're hidden behind the anonymity of social media, and people feel they can say anything," Alec, 62, said in video shared to Instagram on Sunday afternoon. "They want to spray it all over you and spit it all over you, their venom and their hate."

Alec explained that he was motivated to share a video because, "There are things that have been said lately about people that I love, that I care about deeply, which are just ridiculous."

Alec didn't refer to Hilaria by name, although it appears he's responding to posts from a journalist on social media -- and several outlets who have followed in a similar path -- calling into question Hilaria's alleged claims of her Spanish heritage.

The series of posts included clips in which Hilaria, 36, appears to speak with a prominent Spanish accent, juxtaposed against clips in which she appears to have no noticeable accent. The posts also delve into both of Hilaria's parents' backgrounds, which seem to indicate that both her parents have American ancestry.

"I would say the majority of what's been said... is false. It's so spectacularly false. And they've said it about people I love, false things," Alec said in his lengthy video message, later adding, "When you love somebody, you want to defend them."

Hilaria herself addressed the allegations in two separate videos she posted to Instagram on Sunday.

"I'm born in Boston, I then spent some of my childhood in Boston, some of my childhood in Spain… everybody is over there in Spain now and I'm over here. So there was a lot of back and forth my entire life," Hilaria shared, adding that she "grew up speaking two languages."

Regarding the videos in which she appears to have a thicker accent, Hilaria said she speaks both English and Spanish, however, "If I'm speaking a lot of Spanish, I tend to mix them... If I start to get nervous or upset, I start to mix the two. And this is something I've always been a little insecure about."

Addressing those who have claimed she's lied about her ethnicity, and that she is actually white, Hilaria responded, "Yes, I am a white girl. And let's be very clear that Europe has a lot of white people in there, and my family is white. Ethnically, I'm a mix of many, many, many things, and culturally, I grew up with the two cultures. It really is simple as that."

"Ultimately this boils down to this idea where this is a country of a lot of different cultures and I think we can be different parts of ourselves with lots of different people," she stated.

