Alec Baldwin's Attorney Says Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Represent 'Terrible Miscarriage of Justice'

“This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice," Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, said in a statement. "Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds."

Concluded Nikas, "We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

In addition to charges against the actor, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Attorney Jason Bowles told ET, "Hannah is, and has always been, very emotional and sad about this tragic accident. But she did not commit involuntary manslaughter. These charges are the result of a very flawed investigation, and an inaccurate understanding of the full facts. We intend to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury."

Assistant director David Halls was charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon and signed a plea agreement, which involves a suspended sentence and six months of probation. The charges will be filed in New Mexico’s First Judicial District Court by the end of January.

"After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew,” New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement. "On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice."

As for the family of Hutchins, who was 42 years old at the time of her death, her loved ones "support" the charges.

"We want to thank the Santa Fe Sheriff and the District Attorney for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that charges for involuntary manslaughter are warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with conscious disregard for human life," attorney Brian J. Panish said in a statement on behalf of her family. "Our independent investigation also supports charges are warranted. It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law. We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution, and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law."