Alex Pettyfer Marries Toni Garrn: See the Pic!

Congrats to Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn! The couple have tied the knot, they announced on Instagram on Sunday.

Pettyfer, 30, and Garrn, 28, proudly showed off their wedding bands on social media, sharing a sweet photo of themselves sharing a kiss after their wedding ceremony. "Mr & Mrs Pettyfer," the I Am Number Four star captioned his post, while Garrn wrote alongside hers, "Now you really get to call me wifey ❤️."

Garrn revealed on her Instagram Story that the couple said "I do" on Friday. She wore a stunning gold dress for the occasion.

Garrn and Pettyfer announced their engagement on Christmas Eve last year.

"Christmas Eve the love of my life surprised me on his knees asking me to be his forever. He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is – so yes I cannot wait to spend every day (well almost) of my life with you @alexpettyfer," the model wrote on Instagram at the time.

The couple were first romantically linked after attending Elton John's Oscars party together in February 2019. Before Garrn, Pettyfer was rumored to be engaged to ex-girlfriend Marloes Horst in 2017, and reportedly also had a brief engagement to Riley Keough in 2012.

Garrn's first high profile romance was with Leonardo DiCaprio, whom she dated for a year and a half, in 2013 and 2014. She dated NBA player Chandler Parsons the following year.

